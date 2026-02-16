After 'not together' lament, Tharoor meets Priyanka Chopra backstage at Harvard event

After his “not together” remark about not getting to share the stage with her, senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met actor Priyanka Chopra backstage at an event hosted by Harvard University. Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met Priyanka Chopra backstage at an event hosted by Harvard University. (X@ShashiTharoor) Sharing a post on X on Monday, Tharoor praised Priyanka’s achievements and wrote, “She has made India proud by conquering a stage on which Indians rarely get to appear.” Tharoor also shared pictures and wrote, “Of course she looks stunning, appears perfectly poised, and sounds thoughtful and wise — what’s not to be proud of?!”

Earlier, reacting to a post that listed both him and Chopra as speakers for the India Conference 2026 at Harvard University in the United States, Tharoor humorously responded, “But not together, alas!”

The conference, focused on India’s changing place in world affairs, had a distinguished panel of speakers, including the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, actor and producer Priyanka Chopra, and Mahima Kaul, Director of Global Affairs at Netflix India. Notably, apart from being an actor and producer, Priyanka is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Tharoor at India Conference 2026 This year’s theme, “The India We Imagine,” featured speakers sharing thoughts on the ideas, challenges, and opportunities shaping India’s future. Tharoor’s daughter-in-law, Bhumi Tharoor, and son, Ishaan Tharoor, also attended and spoke on diaspora issues and global geopolitics, respectively. “Wonderful to see the packed houses and the amazing level of interest from attendees in all matters Indian!” the Congress MP said on X.