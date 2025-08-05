‘She repays by calling me misogynist’: TMC's Kalyan Banerjee says defended Mahua Moitra in 2023

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on Tuesday launched a fresh attack against party colleague Mahua Moitra and seemingly expressed regret for defending her during the 2023 Lok Sabha expulsion row. Ahead of Banerjee's resignation as chief whip, the TMC MP had made several headlines for controversial remarks he made following a college student's rape on campus.(Sansad TV)

In a post shared on X on Tuesday, Kalyan Banerjee said he "owed the nation an apology" for coming to Moitra's defence.

Kalyan Banerjee's post comes a day after he abruptly resigned from the post of chief whip for the Trinamool Congress in Lok Sabha.

"In 2023, I stood by Ms. Moitra when she was under fire in Parliament — I did so out of conviction, not compulsion. Today, she repays that support by calling me a misogynist. I owe the nation an apology for having defended someone who clearly lacks basic gratitude. Let people see her words for what they are and judge accordingly," wrote Banerjee.

In the clip shared by Banerjee, the TMC MP is heard appealing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to allow Mahua Moitra to be heard.

In December 2023, Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha over the cash-for-query row. The TMC MP had been accused of sharing her parliamentary credentials and accepting gifts for favours from a businessman.

Kalyan Banerjee, Mahua Moitra trade barbs

Ahead of Banerjee's resignation as chief whip, the TMC MP had made several headlines for controversial remarks he made following a college student's rape on campus.

Upon learning the details of the case, Banerjee said "If a friend rapes a friend, how can you ensure security? Will there be police in schools?"

While Trinamool distanced itself from the comments, Mahua Moitra slammed Banerjee for his misogynistic comments.

Also Read | 'Pig' remark, internal rift, resignation: TMC's Kalyan Banerjee vs Mahua Moitra

"Misogyny in India cuts across party lines. What differentiates @AITCofficial is that we condemn these disgusting comments no matter who makes them,” said Moitra.

In response to this, Banerjee accused Mahua Moitra of “breaking up a family”, referring to her recent wedding with former BJD MP Pinaki Misra.

"She is saying I am anti-women. What is she? She has broken up a family and married a 65-year-old guy. And she is saying I am anti-women," said Banerjee.

The most recent contention occurred after Moitra, while speaking in a podcast, called Banerjee a “pig.” Responding to a question regarding Kalyan banerjee's verbal attacks against her, Moitra said - "You don't wrestle with a pig. Because the pig likes it and you get dirty. There are deeply misogynistic, sexually frustrated, depraved men in India and they have their representation in parliament across all parties."