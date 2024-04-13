‘Sheer display of hooliganism’: TMC accuses Adhir Chowdhury of physical brawl

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday accused Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of purportedly getting into a physical fight with a party worker amid the campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections. Screengrab of video shared by TMC showing Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury getting into an altercation.(X/ @AITCofficial)

In the video shared by the TMC on its official X platform, the Congress leader can be purportedly seen threatening to slap a person and indulging in an altercation on a busy road. He was also seen pushing the man in the presence of the security officials. The police later intervened to resolve the scuffle.

The party slammed the Congress candidate from West Bengal's Behrampore and said, "SHEER DISPLAY OF HOOLIGANISM BY ADHIR RANJAN CHOWDHURY. Your thuggery in Baharampur won't go unnoticed. Your fear of losing elections is pretty evident from your actions. But using muscle power to intimidate our workers won't help you in anyway! SHAME!"

However, Chowdhury reacted to the scuffle and said that a few people started sloganeering 'go back' against him while he was returning home after campaigning.

"While I was going home after campaigning, a few people came and started chanting 'go back' slogan. When I got out of the car, they said, I haven't done anything in the past 5 years," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Congress and TMC were initially part of the Opposition’s INDIA alliance in West Bengal, however, TMC ditched the Congress to contest alone on all 42 seats of the state after seat-sharing talks failed to take off.

Chowdhury many times took jibes at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the issue of seat sharing within the INDIA alliance. She had earlier said that the talks with the Congress failed after the latter refused an offer she made. She also pointed to delays in finalising a seat-sharing agreement.

Elections 2024:

The elections for the 543 parliamentary constituencies will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19 and culminating on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. The phase 1 polling will be held on April 19, the second phase on April 26, third phase on May 7, fourth phase on May 13, 5th phase on May 20, 6th phase on May 25 and the last and the 7th phase on June 1.