Shifting from LPG to PNG: What It means for households and how to make the switch | Step-by-step process

Amid a broader push to expand gas pipeline infrastructure, the government on Wednesday said households with access to piped natural gas (PNG) will reportedly have to switch from LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) or risk losing their cooking gas supply. This comes amid panic over energy supply chain in view of the ongoing war between Iran, the US, and Israel. Unlike LPG cylinders, PNG is supplied directly to homes through underground pipelines. (Pexels)

The West Asia conflict has triggered concerns over a cooking fuel shortage in India, which imports about 60% of its total LPG requirements, nearly 90% of which passes through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has said that LPG supply “shall cease after three months” if a household does not opt for PNG despite its availability, news agency PTI reported, citing a new order.

The move is part of an effort to reduce dependence on a single fuel source while promoting the use of PNG, which is considered cleaner and more convenient.

What is PNG? Unlike LPG cylinders, PNG is supplied directly to homes through underground pipelines, removing the need for storage and regular cylinder replacements. The fuel, primarily composed of methane, burns almost completely, making it an environmentally friendly option.

How can you avail a PNG connection? According to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), consumers can apply for a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connection by filling out a registration form. After the application is submitted, the process moves to KYC verification and payment of the required charges.

Once the application is approved, the customer is assigned a Business Partner (BP) Number. This is a unique system-generated identifier given to each consumer after paying the security deposit and other applicable charges. The BP number helps the company track and manage the customer’s account in its system.

After approval, the service provider installs the required infrastructure at the consumer’s home, including a pipeline connection, gas meter, valves and a regulator. Once the installation is completed, the household receives a continuous supply of natural gas for cooking and other domestic uses.

Typically, it may take up to three months after applying for the connection to become operational.

The total cost includes a refundable, interest-free security deposit for equipment and facilities, along with installation charges for last-mile connectivity. This amount does not exceed ₹6,000 for a standard domestic connection. However, if the company installs a smart meter instead of a regular meter, the deposit can go up to ₹9,000.

Consumers can apply for a PNG connection through multiple channels provided by their City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies. Applications can be submitted via email, customer portals, letters or call centres of companies such as Indraprastha Gas Limited, Mahanagar Gas Limited, GAIL (India) Limited, and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

What consumers need to know is that once you have taken a PNG connection, you will no more be given access to LPG connection.

What is the difference between PNG and LPG connections? LPG is stored in cylinders and supplied to homes through a distribution network. PNG, on the other hand, is delivered directly to homes through an underground pipeline network. In this system, gas flows from production facilities to households through a distribution network.

To avail PNG, the required infrastructure must be in place, where pipelines are connected directly to your kitchen.

The composition of these two gases are different too. PNG is largely methane, and it is supplied through pipelines at low pressure. Even if there is a leak, the methane is dispersed upward as it is thinner than air. On the other hand, LPG consists of propane and butane, and stored in liquid form under pressure in cylinders.

LPG mainly consists of propane and butane, which are stored in liquid form under pressure in cylinders.