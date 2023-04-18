Home / India News / Siddaramaiah asks Centre to ensure ‘safe return’ of tribals stranded in Sudan

Siddaramaiah asks Centre to ensure ‘safe return’ of tribals stranded in Sudan

ByManjiri Chitre
Apr 18, 2023 02:23 PM IST

Siddaramaiah also expressed condolences over the demise of the Indian national and all those who have been killed in the ongoing civil war in Sudan.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday urged the Centre to “immediately intervene” and “ensure safe return” of 31 tribals reportedly stranded in Sudan amid the violent clashes. In a series of tweets, Siddaramaiah said that “31 people from Karnataka belonging to Hakki Pikki tribe are stranded in Sudan”.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah (PTI)
“I urge PMO India, HMO India, MEA India and BS Bommai to immediately intervene & ensure their safe return,” Siddaramaiah wrote.

In another tweet, he said, “Hakki Pikkis in Sudan are left stranded without food since the last few days & the govt is yet to initiate action to bring them back. @BJP4India govt should immediately open diplomatic discussions & reach out to international agencies to ensure the well-being of Hakki Pikkis.”

The Congress leader also expressed condolences over the demise of the Indian national and all those who have been killed in the ongoing civil war in Sudan. “My deepest condolences to their families and pray for the peace in the region,” he wrote.

Earlier in the day, Congress national spokesperson and the party's in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls Randeep Surjewala claimed that the “BJP government at the Centre has made no effort to rescue the tribals”.

“31 Kannadigas of Hakki Pikki Tribe have been left stranded in the civil war in Sudan. The Anti-Kannadiga Modi Govt has left them to their fate, instead of evacuating & ensuring their safe return. Where are Mr. Prahlad Joshi & Shobha Karandje & BJP M.P’s? SHAME ON U MR. BOMMAI!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, there has been no official statement yet by the Ministry of External Affairs on the Congress leader's claim.

Sudan clashes

Violence continued for a fourth straight day in Sudan as the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and the country’s powerful government paramilitary force, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) battled in the streets for control of the country. According to the United Nations on Tuesday, the death toll mounted to around 200, with more than 1,800 people being injured.

karnataka ministry of external affairs united nations siddaramaiah randeep surjewala sudan khartoum
Sign out