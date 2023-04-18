EU ambassador to Sudan ‘attacked’ amid violence; death toll rises to 200 | Top updates

Explosions and gunfire continued for a fourth straight day in Sudan as the army and a powerful rival force battled in the streets for control of the country. According to the United Nations, the death toll on Tuesday mounted to around 200, with more than 1,800 people being injured. Meanwhile, amid the violent clashes, the European Union ambassador to the nation Aidan O'Hara was attacked in his home in Khartoum on Monday, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said.

Smoke rises over buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 17, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES(REUTERS)