Six cadres of banned outfits arrested in Manipur during search operations

Imphal: Manipur Police and security forces arrested six cadres of banned outfits, including proscribed factions of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) and the United National Liberation Front, during search operations across several districts of Manipur on Saturday, officials said. Police along with security forces are continuing their efforts to stop and arrest those involved in anti-social activities, a senior police officer said. (Representative photo)

An active cadre of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) {PREPAK (PRO)}, identified as Thangjam Priyobarta Singh alias Yokkhatpa (35) from Kumbi Mayai Leikai in Bishnupur district, was arrested from his residence on Saturday.

On the same day, two active PREPAK (PRO) cadres — Kshetrimayum Abinash Singh (21) from Kakching Thonglan Pareng in Kakching district, and Rajkumar Daniel Singh alias Loyataba/Jessy/Naoton (31) from Kwakeithel Thokchom Leikai in Imphal West district — involved in extortion were apprehended by security forces from the Canchipur area in Imphal West district.

Security forces recovered one 9mm pistol with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds, two rounds of .38 ammunition, three mobile handsets, and one two-wheeler from their possession, officers said.

In another operation, two active women cadres of the UNLF (Koireng) faction were arrested from Moirangkampu Sajeb Makha Leikai in Imphal East district.

They were identified as Takhellambam Sanathoi Chanu alias Loingakpi alias Sanathoi (19) from Tumukhong Awang Leikai, and Kongbrailakpam Rameshori Devi alias Langlen alias Bemma alias Buchu (19) from Moirangkampu Sajeb Makha Leikai.

In a separate operation, an active cadre of the UNLF (Pambei) faction, Karam Manikanta Singh alias Amuba alias MK Khuman (46) from Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West district, was arrested from Lamphel Super Market.

Two mobile phones, a wallet containing a PAN card, and ₹1,020 in cash were seized from him, officers said.

“In the last 24 hours, the overall law and order situation in Manipur was normal, and police along with security forces are continuing their efforts to stop and arrest those involved in anti-social activities,” a senior police officer, requesting anonymity, said.