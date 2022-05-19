Slain Kashmiri Pandit's kin gets financial assistance, appointment letter

The family of slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat has received more than ₹5 lakh as financial assistance from the Jammu and Kashmir administration and an appointment letter.

Jammu's divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar and Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Mukesh Singh handed over the cheque and the appointment letter to Rahul Bhat's father, news agency PTI reported late Wednesday citing officials.

The administration sanctioned the compassionate appointment of Meenakshi Raina, Bhat's widow, in a pay level of ₹14,800-47,100 in a government higher secondary school in Jammu's Nowabad, the above officials added.

Rahul Bhat, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora town, was gunned down by terrorists on May 12. He had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for Kashmiri Pandits 2010-11.

Bhat's killing has led to widespread protests by Kashmiri Pandit government employees across the Union territory. On Tuesday, the protesters took out a 'Thali Bajao' march in the Anantnag district.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is facing the ire of the protesters over the attack. As many as 350 Kashmiri Pandits had threatened to resign from their government jobs.

A delegation of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) met Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on May 15 over the matter and demanded security for Kashmiri Pandits.

On the same day, a high-level BJP delegation also met Sinha, seeking security for government employees in the backdrop of Rahul Bhat's killing.

Later, Manoj Sinha announced that all Kashmiri Pandit Prime Minister (PM) Package Employees across the Valley will be posted at district and tehsil headquarters.