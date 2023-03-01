Home / India News / Smriti Irani's 2011 tweet on LPG price hike resurfaces, Congress hits out

Smriti Irani's 2011 tweet on LPG price hike resurfaces, Congress hits out

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Mar 01, 2023 05:57 PM IST

Union minister Smriti Irani's old tweet from 2011 resurfaced on social media in which she had slammed the then Congress government for increasing the LPG price by ₹50.

Hours after the central government raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by 50 per unit, union minister Smriti Irani's old tweet from 2011 resurfaced on social media in which she had slammed the then Congress government for increasing the LPG price by 50.

The minister of minority affairs Smriti Irani was replying to a question in Lok Sabha. (PTI file photo)(HT_PRINT)
“50 rupee hike in LPG!!!!! N they call themselves Aam Aadmi ki Sarkar. What a shame!” her tweet read.

Soon, Congress shared an old picture of the union minister protesting against the price hike and questioned if she would “still take it to the streets”.

“When the price of an LPG cylinder was less than 400 rupees, Smriti Irani sat on the road with the cylinder. Today the price of a cylinder has crossed 1,100, will she do that today?,” the party questioned on its official Twitter handle.

Youth Congress chief Shrinivas BV also shared an old video of the minister from a press conference in 2011 when the BJP was in opposition. The video has a text band that says: ”Gas cylinder price is now over 1100, where is Cylinderella?"

On Wednesday morning, petroleum and oil marketing companies raised the prices of LPG cylinders with immediate effect. The non-subsidised LPG price was hiked to 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylinder– the first increase since July 2022.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, commercial LPG cylinders will now cost 2,119.50 per unit a 19.8% hike from 1,769 earlier and the price of domestic LPG cylinders will be 1,103 per unit, a 4.7% increase from 1,057.

Notably, the domestic gas cylinder’s price changes from state to state based on state taxes.

