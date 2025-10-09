Sneak peek into Ayodhya Ram Temple, set for grand opening next month in PM Modi's presence

The grand Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya is set to be fully completed by November 25, marking a milestone in the temple's long-awaited construction. An invitation letter has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.(PTI File Photo)

To mark the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the historic flag hoisting ceremony on the same day.

An invitation letter has been sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and the Indian leader has indicated that he will attend the event, Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, said.

"PM Modi has been invited on November 25 (for Ram Temple flag-hoisting ceremony). It will mark the completion of the Ram Temple's construction. The PM has indicated that he will attend the program," Nripendra Mishra told PTI.

What's the status of the Ayodhya Ram Temple?

He noted that while finishing touches, such as the boundary wall and auditorium, will take more time, extending into 2026, the core construction will be ready by the November deadline.

He added that the construction of the temple will be complete by November 25 and will be open to devotees for visiting the entire complex.

Significantly, the flag hoisting by PM Modi will not only signal the physical completion of the temple but also stand as a symbolic moment of national and cultural importance.

"There are full indications that the entire temple complex will be completed by then, and devotees will be allowed to visit. Construction of the boundary wall is expected to take approximately one and a half years. The construction of the auditorium will conclude in the first six months of 2026," he said.

Lush Vatika, 750 trees: Inside Ram Temple plan

Mishra also highlighted PM Modi's vision for the temple to be accepted and embraced by people of all regions, communities, and ideologies, reflecting a unifying spirit.

The temple complex will feature a lush Vatika (garden) with over 750 trees planted, aiming for 70% greenery coverage throughout the site.

"After a meeting yesterday regarding the design of the flag, General Secretary Champat Rai has been requested to make the final decision. Our PM's vision is for acceptance of the Ram Temple among people from all the regions, communities, ideologies and sections of the society."

"The Vatika (garden) will also be complete by then. A total of 750 trees have been planted with an aim of 70 per cent greenery in the complex," he added.