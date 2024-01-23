Socialist leader Karpoori Thakur awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously. Who was he?

Bihar's prominent socialist leader and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur will be awarded India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna posthumously. Former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.(X)

Here's what we know about the socialist leader:

1. Karpoori Thakur was born in one of the most backward sections of Bihar- the Nai Samaj on January 24, 1924. He was imprisoned during the Quit India Movement called by Mahatma Gandhi against the British regime.

2. He won his first election in 1952, and since then he never lost a single poll in his political career.

3. Thakur served as chief minister from December 1970 to June 1971 and from December 1977 to April 1979.

4. Embarking on his political career with the Praja Socialist Party, he later joined forces with the Janata Party during his initial tenure as the chief minister of Bihar from 1977 to 1979.

5. Karpoori Thakur died on February 17, 1988.