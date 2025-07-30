Search
Wed, Jul 30, 2025
SP workers assault Maulana Sajid Rashidi over remark on Dimple Yadav during TV debate

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 30, 2025 12:59 pm IST

Samajwadi Party workers slap Muslim cleric who made 'derogatory' comment on Dimple Yadav

Youths who claimed to be from the Samajwadi Party slapped Maulana Sajid Rashidi after a news channel's debate show in Noida for allegedly making a derogatory comment against party MP Dimple Yadav.

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (PTI)
One of the youths posted a purported video of the incident on social media and took responsibility for beating Maulana Rashidi.

Rashidi allegedly made a derogatory comment against Mainpuri MP Dimple Yadav over her visit to a mosque recently.

On Tuesday, Rashidi went to attend a news channel's debate programme in Noida, where he was slapped by the youths.

Kuldeep Bhati, who claimed to be state secretary, Yuvjan Sabha, Samajwadi Party, posted a video on social media site 'X', saying Maulana Rashidi has been "treated". "We will treat in the same way anyone who makes derogatory comments against any woman of India," he added in his video.

According to the police, Maulana Rashidi has lodged a complaint against three persons -- Kuldeep Bhati, Mohit Nagar and Shyam Singh -- at Sector 126 police station. Further investigation is on in this regard, police added.

When asked about the incident, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand accepted that the accused are party workers. "Yes..they are party workers... But our party did not support violence," he said.

When asked whether any action will be taken against them, he said, "If someone has taken law in his hands, law will take its course."

