Abhishek Sharma, IPL star, to be quizzed by cops probing model Tania Singh's death

IPL star Abhishek Sharma's friendship with Tania Singh has come under the police radar as part of the investigation into the model's suspected suicide. Tania Singh had sent Abhishek Sharma a message on WhatsApp chat but it was not responded to, according to the police.(Instagrammed by tanyadoe)

According to a statement from a Surat police officer on Wednesday, preliminary findings suggest a connection between the two. This has prompted authorities to send a notice to Abhishek Sharma, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, for questioning.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Tanya Singh, 28, was found hanging from the ceiling of her apartment in the Vesu area of Surat on Monday. With no suicide note, investigators have been piecing together clues to understand the circumstances surrounding her death.

"We have so far learnt this much that Abhishek Sharma was friends with the deceased model. More details will be known in the investigation," said Assistant Commissioner of Police VR Malhotra.

Authorities are verifying Call Detail Records (CDR) and IP Detail Record (IPDR) data from Singh's phone. Preliminary investigation revealed that the model had sent Sharma a message on WhatsApp chat but he did not respond.

"After verification, we may call the persons whose names come up for recording their statements, if required," said ACP Malhotra.

A case of accidental death was registered at Vesu police station and further investigation is underway.

Who is Abhishek Sharma?

An all-rounder, Abhishek Sharma plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sharma started his IPL career with Delhi Capitals after he was bought by the franchise for ₹55 lakh at the auction table. He was transferred to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019 and the Hyderabad-based franchise purchased him back in the 2022 mega auction for a whopping ₹6.5 crore.

Abhishek Sharma was also part of the Under-19 World Cup-winning team that was led by Prithwi Shaw and featured Shubman Gill.

(With PTI inputs)