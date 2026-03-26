State’s fiscal deficit remains in acceptable limits: CM on budget

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday delivered a defence of his government’s 2026–27 budget in the Legislative Assembly, rejecting Opposition criticism over fiscal management and brushing aside claims that its presentation was influenced by superstition. Siddaramaiah

Replying to a debate on the budget he presented on March 6, Siddaramaiah argued that Karnataka’s finances remain within acceptable limits, particularly when compared with other large states. He said the revised estimate for the fiscal deficit in 2025–26 stood at 2.95%, placing the state in a relatively stronger position.

“Even when compared to the progressive states around us in South India, our fiscal deficit remains within the prescribed limits. Opposition leader R Ashoka has not studied the budget in depth. All his efforts seem to be focussed on getting headlines,” he said.

The chief minister cited comparative figures from across the country. He noted that Maharashtra’s fiscal deficit stood at 3.0%, Andhra Pradesh’s at 4.5%, Kerala’s at 3.8% and Tamil Nadu’s at 3.5%, all higher than Karnataka’s.

The Opposition has criticised the government for what it described as inconsistencies in revenue projections, arguing that repeated revisions to the budget reflect weak collections. Siddaramaiah rejected that charge, saying that differences between budget estimates and actual collections are common across states.

“Ideally, there should be no revenue deficit. However, a revenue deficit exists not only in states like Maharashtra and other southern states, but also at the level of the Union government. Among them, Karnataka and Maharashtra have relatively lower revenue deficits,” he said.

He added that neighbouring states, too, had recorded lower actual revenues compared to their initial projections, countering the claim that Karnataka’s fiscal planning was uniquely flawed.

The discussion soon took a political turn, with exchanges between the chief minister and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka. Ashoka suggested that Siddaramaiah might not remain in office long enough to present multiple future budgets.

Responding, the chief minister expressed confidence in both his tenure and his party’s prospects. “See, I have to table two more budgets. Our government will table it,” he said. He went on to add that his ability to do so would depend on the party leadership, but struck an optimistic note about the future. “If our high command allows me, then I will table the next two budgets as well. Our government will come to power again in 2028,” he said.

He then turned the challenge back on the Opposition, questioning whether they could make a similar claim about forming the next government. “Can you say that? We cannot predict the future,” he said.

The debate also featured barbs from the Opposition about internal dynamics within the ruling party, with Ashoka referencing deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and his recent temple visits. Siddaramaiah dismissed the remarks, saying he had not misled anyone and would continue to politically defeat the Opposition.

Another point of contention was the timing of the budget presentation, which some BJP members suggested had been fixed to avoid “Rahu Kaala,” a period considered inauspicious in Hindu astrology. The chief minister denied that such beliefs guided his decisions, even as he acknowledged hearing advice on the matter. “Some people advised me to present it before Rahu Kaala, but I don’t believe in Rahu Kaala or Gulika Kaala, but being a democratic person, I respected their views and nothing else,” he said.

Elaborating further, Siddaramaiah reiterated his long-standing opposition to superstition in public life. “I don’t believe in Rahu Kaala or Gulika Kaala. I eat non-vegetarian food even on festivals like Ugadi and Shivaratri. There’s nothing wrong with it. Does anyone eat meat on Shivratri? I do,” he said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that he had taken the timing into account following suggestions from family members and officials. “It is true that I presented the budget after looking at Rahu Kaala. One must listen to family members and officials, right? And shouldn’t I listen to people like you as well?” he said during the exchange.

The issue drew further attention after BJP MLA Suresh Kumar raised it publicly, and the timing of the presentation —10.15 am —was noted to fall just before the start of Rahu Kaala that day. The chief minister said such considerations did not influence his decisions, even if he was willing to accommodate differing views.

Beyond the immediate debate, Siddaramaiah framed his position in broader ideological terms, claiming that he is committed to rational thinking, social justice and equality. He said he has consistently opposed beliefs that attribute suffering to fate or past actions, arguing instead for a more scientific and humane approach to governance.

He also accused the BJP of attempting to shift attention away from substantive issues by raising controversies around personal choices and beliefs. Recalling earlier criticism over his dietary habits, he said such matters were personal. “Is eating meat an issue? (What one eats) is a personal food habit. I eat both meat and vegetarian food, it is my habit. “Some don’t eat meat, it’s their food habit,” he said.