    Stray dog attack kills five-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Dhaneipur

    Despite being rushed to a health center, she succumbed to her injuries. Local officials promised to take action against the stray dogs.

    Updated on: Feb 14, 2026 9:24 PM IST
    PTI
    A five-year-old girl died after a pack of stray dogs attacked four children who had stepped out of their homes in the morning in the Dhaneipur area here on Saturday, police said.

    The incident occurred around 7 am near the primary school in Madhavganj, anout 200 metres from the victim's house. (Getty Images/representational)
    The incident occurred around 7 am near the primary school in Madhavganj, anout 200 metres from the victim's house, Dhaneipur Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

    The deceased, Muskan, 5, daughter of Bishun Lal, a resident of Kalyan Nagar ward here, had gone out along with her elder sister Mehak, 6, and two other children, Naitik and Sunaina, when the dogs attacked them.

    While the other children managed to escape, Muskan was seriously injured in the attack, Singh said.

    On hearing their cries, residents rushed to the spot, following which the dogs fled. Subsequently, Muskan was taken to the Community Health Centre and later referred to the medical college, where doctors declared her dead.

    Local councillor Pawan Tiwari and Nagar Panchayat chairperson's representative Brijbhushan Verma met the bereaved family and assured them that steps would be taken to capture the stray dogs.

