Stray dog menace claims another life in Kerala

A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries suffered last week in an accident caused by a stray dog in Thiruvananthapuram district, even as many fresh dog bite cases were reported from the state on Wednesday.

Deceased AS Ajin, a native of Neyyattinkkara, met with the accident on Friday after a dog jumped across his bike and he fell on the road. Though an emergency surgery was performed on his head, his life could not be saved, doctors said.

In another case in the state capital a staffer of a private club, Sreenivasan, suffered serious injuries after a pack of dogs attacked him while he was travelling on a motorbike on Tuesday night.

“He was going home after his duty with a friend when a pack of dogs attacked him badly and bit off the flesh from his foot. As the injury was grave and he was bleeding intensely, the man was rushed to the Medical College from the General Hospital where he was brought soon after the incident,” an officer bearer of the club said.

At least a dozen dog bite cases have been reported from various parts of the state on Wednesday, even as the government decided to approach the Supreme Court seeking its permission to kill rabid and violent dogs.

On Wednesday, an NGO, announced it will file a petition in the Supreme Court pleading to be party in the case filed by the state government saying any move to cull dogs would be in violation of Prevention to Animal Cruelty law.

In the plea filed by an animal rights body, Foundation for Animal Advocacy, said permission to cull rabid dogs will be misused and it will cause immense cruelty towards strays. It also pointed out lack of animal birth control programmes, proper shelter homes and irresponsible waste dumping led to the sorry state. It also submitted a set of proposals, which it said, will help resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, a division bench Kerala high court on Wednesday directed the state police chief to take immediate action in dog poisoning case in Ernakulam after five stray dogs were found dead.

The court said people could not take law into their hands and reminded the government of its duty to protect lives. Kannur district panchayat also said it will implead in the case before the apex court with a plea to eliminate trouble-making dogs. “We have received permission from the government in this regard,” said P P Divya Kannur district panchayat president.

On Tuesday, the state government announced a month-long drive to contain the menace with the help of voluntary organisations and local bodies after dog bite cases increased alarmingly. A cow also died in Kannur after it showed symptoms of rabies infection.

Fed up, in some areas people have started taking law into their hands --- 12 dogs were poisoned to death in Kottayam two days back and five were killed in similar way in Ernakuam district on Tuesday. Though police registered two separate cases, no arrests have been made, officials said.

The state was forced to take strict action after stray bite cases increased manifold and five people lost their lives despite taking rabies vaccine in last few months.

On Sept 9, the Supreme Court had heard a public interest litigation filed by two activists from the state in detail and reserved its judgment in September third week.

According to the state health ministry, more than 95,000 people received dog bites in last eight months and 14 deaths compared to 11 last year.