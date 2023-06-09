Supreme Court declines urgent hearing of plea against Manipur internet shutdown

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to urgently hear a petition challenging the internet shutdown order in ethnic violence-hit Manipur. “When the high court is already seized of the matter, why duplicate the plea here? Let it come before the regular bench after reopening of the court,” said a vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal. The petition said the residents of the state experienced feelings of “fear, anxiety, helplessness, and frustration” as a result of the shutdown.

The bench turned down the request to list the petition during the summer break. The apex court is due to reopen on July 3 after the break. Vacation benches are hearing urgent matters during the break.

Read | At least 35 weapons, ammunition recovered in violence-hit Manipur on 2nd day of joint operation by security forces

Advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioners, mentioned the matter before the vacation bench, complaining the internet has been shut down for 35 days.

Representing the state, advocate Pukhrambam Ramesh Kumar said five petitions pending before the Manipur high court have also challenged the internet ban. The bench then said that the fresh petition should come up only in due course.

At least 102 people have been killed, over 300 injured, and nearly 40,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3 when ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The Manipur government on Tuesday extended the ban on internet services until June 10.

Read | Manipur violence: Almost all arms of Kuki militants still intact in camps, says army

In their plea filed before the Supreme Court, Manipur residents Chongtham Victor Singh and Mayengbam James said the shutdown was “grossly disproportionate” in its interference with the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression and to carry on any trade or business using the constitutionally protected medium of the internet. It said the measure has had a significant economic, humanitarian, social, and psychological impact on both the petitioners and their families.

The petition said the residents of the state experienced feelings of “fear, anxiety, helplessness, and frustration” as a result of the shutdown. It added they have been unable to communicate with their loved ones or office colleagues.

“Continued suspension of the internet for the purpose of preventing rumour-mongering and the spread of misinformation does not pass the threshold prescribed by the Telecom Suspension Rules 2017,” the plea said.