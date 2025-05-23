Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on regulating betting apps

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the central government on a petition seeking regulation of online and offline betting apps, while observing that betting and gambling are “social aberrations” people voluntarily indulge in, that cannot be stopped by enacting a law. The top court requested for the assistance of the attorney general and solicitor general in the matter. (Representative file photo)

A bench headed by Justice Surya Kant, also comprising Justice N Kotiswar Singh, issued notice to the central government but refrained from seeking responses from the states as it first sought to ascertain the feasibility of maintaining the petition after hearing the Union government’s response. The court directed a copy of the petition to be supplied to the office of attorney general and solicitor general, seeking their assistance in the case.

The bench issued notice to the central government on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a social worker KA Paul, who sought directions for either banning or regulating the betting apps. He told the court that actors, cricketers and social media influencers were endorsing such apps and luring the youth to spend their money by placing bets.

The same bench had last month entertained a similar issue by seeking the Centre’s response on a plea related to match fixing and betting.

The court told Paul, “You are under a misconception that these activities can be stopped by law. People are voluntarily getting into this. Despite the law, have we been able to stop murders. These are social aberrations.”

Paul said that in Telangana, police have registered cases against those who endorse such apps as these apps are an act of gambling.

“They are playing with young lives. If something can be done now, at least some future lives can be saved, as this is an issue at the heart of Article 21 (life and liberty) of the Constitution.” He requested the court to pass directions to ensure such apps are not endorsed by popular actors and cricketers, whom people blindly follow.