Supreme Court suggests web portal for students who returned from Ukraine

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre to consider setting up a portal and share details of foreign universities willing to accommodate Indian undergraduate medical students who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, to complete their courses as per the government’s academic mobility programme.

Proposing that the portal be set up within a week, the court also asked the Centre to act as a facilitator in the matter to ensure students do not fall prey to middlemen promising them admissions at a premium.

The top court’s suggestion came a day after the Centre informed it that the Ukraine returnees cannot be accommodated in Indian colleges since there is no regulation allowing such transfers. The government clarified that “academic mobility programme”, as approved by National Medical Commission through its September 6 circular, does not include Indian universities and is limited to allowing the students from war-torn Ukraine to complete their education in other countries.

Submitting its affidavit before a bench of justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia, the Centre also said it cannot be unfair to local candidates as most of the student petitioners before the court went to Ukraine either due to poor scores in the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) Exam or because of less expensive medical education in Ukraine.

Taking note of the Centre’s submissions, the bench said on Friday: “We appreciate India cannot accommodate these many students. But, if other countries can accommodate, let a portal be created where all information can be shared transparently displaying the colleges and the seats available in them along with fees to be paid.”

It subsequently posted the matter for hearing next on September 23.

During the course of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, informed the court that the affidavit of the ministry of health and family affairs did not reflect clearly the actions taken by the Union government which has been acting through diplomatic channels.

The personal goodwill maintained with countries has catered to three three categories of MBBS students who returned from Ukraine, Mehta said. These included students who have completed their academic course but could not complete residency, those in their final year of academic course, and those stuck in the initial years of their education programme.

As regards the third category, Mehta said: “There are countries that recognise degrees offered by universities in Ukraine. We liaised with them and these countries have agreed to allow Indian students to complete their studies.”

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up liaison offices to facilitate the process, he said.

“It is better that the Government of India finds out which country has how many seats instead of making students run around,” the bench said.

“There are allegations that some dealers are trying to fleece the students by offering services in lieu of money. If a portal is developed, there can be transparency of information and students can decide which university to select,” it added.

Appearing for a student, senior advocate R Basant sought to know “if other countries are willing to admit these students, why can’t it be done in India?” “Let the government consider this,” he said.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid, who also appeared for another student, raised concerns that the students face difficulty if they do not know the language followed by the country willing to accommodate them.

The bench, however, firmly put down these concerns. “You have no right over Indian universities. We cannot allow you to get entry into Indian colleges in this manner,” it said.

Responding to other concerns, the judges said: “They will find a way out to complete the course.”

With the number of Ukraine returnees estimated to be about 20,000, Mehta told the court that Ukraine has assured India to grant degrees to Indian students who have completed their academic course and for those in their final year will be provided online classes.