Suspension on International flights extended till November 30

India extended the ban on scheduled international commercial passenger flights until November 30, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on Friday. The DGCA earlier extended the ban till October 31 last month. Similar to the previous order, the DGCA will not restrict international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

In the circular, it also stated that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis.

India however reopened for tourists earlier this month. India has begun granting fresh tourist visas to foreigners starting October 15. The Union home ministry earlier in October also allowed foreign tourists to enter the country by flights other than chartered aircraft starting November 15.

The MHA said that the decision was taken in a bid to boost the slumping tourism sector and help the economic recovery. The tourism and aviation sector were among the largest casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some airports have already started registering growth in passenger traffic in August. Though the growth was recorded in the domestic passenger segment. Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) saw a four-fold growth in passenger traffic in August indicating that travel was rising among Indians.

However, a report by credit ratings agency ICRA said that the Indian aviation sector could still incur losses worth ₹26,000 cr in FY22. The report earlier said that the industry will also need an additional funding of ₹45,000-47,000 crore over FY2022 to FY2024.

The civil aviation ministry in a bid to help the aviation sector allowed domestic flights to fly at full capacity starting last week. “The airlines/airport operators shall, however, ensure that the guidelines to contain the spread of COVID are strictly adhered to and COVID appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced,” the ministry said.

India’s domestic air passenger traffic marginally 2-3% around 69 lakh in September seeing a rise of 2 lakh from August.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON