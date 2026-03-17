Suspicious CCTV camera found near Sonipat railway station, covered by cloth; police team deployed

A suspicious CCTV camera was reportedly found installed on an Overhead Equipment (OHE) wire pole, approximately 500 meters away from a Railway Station in Haryana’s Sonipat. The device was discovered by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF), who then informed senior officials, Amar Ujala said in a report. Upon the fresh discovery in Sonipat, GRP and RPF personnel immediately informed senior officials. (Representative)

The discovery comes just days after six people were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after being accused of installing CCTV cameras at sensitive locations in the Delhi-NCR region and sending live footage to Pakistan's spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

Upon the discovery in Sonipat, a police team was deployed at the site, and a 50-meter radius around the pole was sealed off, various media reports suggested.

Amar Ujala reported that the camera has been covered with a cloth for now, with the GRP and the RPF officials declining to comment on the matter. According to the report, the matter will be investigated by a special team arriving from Delhi, which is expected to arrive on Tuesday.

The ISI link The suspicious CCTV camera incident comes days after six arrests made by Ghaziabad Police. The arrested individuals reportedly told the cops that they had been trying to install CCTV cameras at railway stations, metro stations, airports, etc., in the Delhi NCR region to send live footage to the Pakistani spy agency ISI.

According to the police, they had even managed to install the said cameras in some places. According to the Amar Ujala report, the Sonipat CCTV camera has come to light during the interrogation with the accused arrested by the Ghaziabad Police.

The investigation is still ongoing. The cops are looking into various aspects of the incident, including who installed the camera, when it was installed, whether it was working, and where the footage was directed.