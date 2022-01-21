Swedish firm's AT4 single-shot system picked for army, IAF

India has selected Swedish defence company Saab’s AT4 weapon for its army and air force after a competitive programme for buying a single-shot weapon, the company announced on Thursday.

Operated by a single soldier, the AT4 single-shot system is designed for use against tanks, helicopters, landing craft, structures and personnel. It has an 84 mm calibre warhead.

“The Indian armed forces are a new customer for AT4. This order includes the AT4CS AST, which can be fired from confined spaces such as inside buildings, bunkers and other urban environments. It offers a tandem warhead with a breach or blast mode, which is optimised to defeat enemies within buildings and to destroy structures, which can create a point of access into them,” Saab, the Swedish defence major, said in a statement.

The Indian army has been using the Swedish-origin Carl-Gustaf weapon system since the 1970s.

The AT4 systems are lightweight, single-shot, fully disposable and characterised by ease of use and handling, said Ola Rignell, chairman, Saab India.