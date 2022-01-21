Swedish firm's AT4 single-shot system picked for army, IAF
- Operated by a single soldier, the AT4 single-shot system is designed for use against tanks, helicopters, landing craft, structures and personnel. It has an 84 mm calibre warhead.
India has selected Swedish defence company Saab’s AT4 weapon for its army and air force after a competitive programme for buying a single-shot weapon, the company announced on Thursday.
“The Indian armed forces are a new customer for AT4. This order includes the AT4CS AST, which can be fired from confined spaces such as inside buildings, bunkers and other urban environments. It offers a tandem warhead with a breach or blast mode, which is optimised to defeat enemies within buildings and to destroy structures, which can create a point of access into them,” Saab, the Swedish defence major, said in a statement.
The Indian army has been using the Swedish-origin Carl-Gustaf weapon system since the 1970s.
The AT4 systems are lightweight, single-shot, fully disposable and characterised by ease of use and handling, said Ola Rignell, chairman, Saab India.