Tamil Nadu: 1 dead, 80 injured in Jallikattu competition

According to the official, the injured includes 38 bull tamers, 24 bull owners, and 18 spectators.
A bull tamer attempts to tame a bull during the 'Avaniyapuram jallikattu' as part of Pongal celebrations in Madurai.(PTI)
Updated on Jan 15, 2022 04:11 AM IST
ANI | , Madurai

One person succumbed to injuries and 80 others were injured in the Jallikattu competition in the Avaniyapuram area of Madurai, Tamil Nadu, the Health Official informed on Friday.

Amid loud whistles, applause and cheers at Avaniyapuram village in Madurai district, as many as 300 bulls were let out into the arena of bull tamers.

The Tamil Nadu government had allowed Jallikattu with 300 bulls and 150 spectators. However, hundreds of villagers gathered on roofs and outside the barricades at Avaniyapuram to watch the events.

Every year during Pongal, the Jallikattu competition is conducted in the villages of Tamil Nadu.

Saturday, January 15, 2022
