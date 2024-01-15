Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin extend their greetings on Pongal

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of the Pongal festival. HT Image

CM Stalin, taking to the micro-blogging site 'X', shared a video message to extend his wishes for the festival.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

"Let it be full of fun this year #INDIA ! Happy Tamil Thirunalam Pongal to all!" read the post.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin also extended greetings for the Pongal festival by sharing a video message on X.

"I wish all the Tamilians living all over the world a happy Pongal and Tamil New Year. It is said that 'when tai is born, way will be born'. Let us come together at the state convention of our @dmk_youthwing to be held in Salem this month and pledge to work tirelessly to lead to the union of India," Udhayanidhi Stalin posted on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi extended warm wishes to people on Pongal and said the day is auspicious because everyone in the nation celebrates the festival in different ways at the same time.

"This is a very auspicious day in our country. It is the day when the Sun God moves to Makar Rashi. On this day, the entire country celebrates in one form or another. In some places, it is celebrated as Makar Sankranti. Somewhere it is celebrated as Magh Bihu, somewhere it is celebrated as Lohri and here in Tamil Nadu, we celebrate it as Pongal," said the governor.

"It is a day that we celebrate by offering the first yield of harvest to the Gods. We thank them for giving us a plentiful and good harvest. The beauty of our country is that around the same time, the country celebrates the festival in its own ways," he added.

Governor RN Ravi prepared a customary preparation of Pongal, a dish made from newly harvested crops and celebrated Pongal at Raj Bhavan in Chennai with the staff and their family members.

Extending greetings on the Pongal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the festival depicts the emotion of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

'The PM said this while attending the Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister of State (MoS) L Murugan in the national capital.

"The country celebrated the festival of Lohri yesterday. Some people are celebrating Makar Sankranti today and some people will celebrate tomorrow; Magh Bihu is also coming. I extend my greetings to the countrymen for these festivals," he said.

"Wish you all a very happy Pongal! On this pious occasion, I wish happiness, prosperity and contentment to flow in your lives. Today, I feel like I am celebrating Pongal with my kith and kin," he said. (ANI)