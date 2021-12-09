Tamil Nadu locals shower flower petals on vehicles carrying mortal remains of Rawat, others. Watch

Locals in Tamil Nadu showered flower petals on vehicles carrying the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and other security forces personnel who died in the helicopter crash on Wednesday. In a video shared by news agency ANI, locals can be seen chanting slogans and showering flower petals on the ambulances carrying the mortal remains of the deceased while they were on their way to Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district. The tribute continued as the vehicles arrived at Sulur airbase.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Locals shower flower petals as ambulances carrying the mortal remains of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel who died in the Coonoor Helicopter Crash, leave for Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district pic.twitter.com/dWhw9kG3l9 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

All 13 bodies will be brought to New Delhi in an Indian Air Force C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, reported ANI citing people familiar with the matter. The report suggests that four bodies, including that of Gen Rawat, his wife Madhulika, and Brig LS Lidder have been positively identified.

Gen Rawat to be accorded full military honours; tri-service probe ordered into chopper crash

On Thursday, the Indian Army said the severity of the crash has made it difficult to positively identify the bodies, adding that all measures are being taken considering the sensitivities and emotional well-being of the loved ones. It further stated that assistance of close family members will also be taken in addition to scientific measures for positive identification of the mortal remains.

“Mortal remains will be released to the Next of Kin only after positive identification. Appropriate military rites of all personnel will be ensured in consultation with close relatives once the process of positive identification is completed,” ANI quoted the army as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt and national security adviser Ajit Doval are expected to pay tribute to Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 other personnel at the Palam Technical Area today evening, ANI reported.

