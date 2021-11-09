Tamil Nadu rain: 4 dead, orange alert issued; cyclonic circulation persists | 10 points

Chennai got some relief on Monday from the continuous rain, but many roads and areas in the city are under sheets of water. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rain for the city and nearby areas starting Tuesday. Four people have so far been killed in rain related incidents in Tamil Nadu, news agency PTI reported.

Also, widespread light to moderate rainfall is very likely over Kerala, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu during the next five days, according to IMD forecast.

Meanwhile, in Chennai and its suburbs, a section of subways were closed on Monday and traffic diversions were implemented, giving commuters a harrowing time even as civic workers slogged to remove silt and de-clog drains.

Here are the latest developments:

• The IMD has issued an orange alert for 14 districts, including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli.

• In a bulletin on Monday, the weather department has warned of a cyclonic circulation over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman sea. Under its influence, a low pressure area is very likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood during the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

• For the second consecutive day on Monday, chief minister MK Stalin inspected rain-affected areas and distributed flood relief assistance.

• Fishermen have been advised to not venture into sea between November 9 and 12.

• Southern Railway said due to rains and water-logging, 'Sunday pattern' (minimal services) would be in force on November 9 in Chennai suburban train services in Central-Arakkonam, Central-Sullurpeta (Andhra Pradesh), Beach-Chengelpet and Beach-Velachery sections.

• To clear water-logging and inundation of subways, Greater Chennai Corporation has deployed 23,000 personnel. Stalin has appointed 15 IAS officials to monitor relief work in 15 corporation zones.

• The heavy rainfall led to disruption in bus services on several routes. The metro train services were not affected.

• National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan has said that more than 20 teams will be deployed in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday in the wake of heavy rain alert. Pradhan said the NDRF's focus is to avoid situations similar to the "urban flooding that took place in 2015-2016 (in Chennai)".

• Since the start of northeast monsoon last month, Tamil Nadu has recorded about 43 per cent above normal rainfall.

• The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Karnataka, denoting heavy rainfall, in 13 districts till Tuesday. According to IMD statement, heavy rain will be caused by the cyclonic depression.