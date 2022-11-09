'Intent to incite hatred...': TN ruling alliance wants Guv RN Ravi to be removed

Members of Parliament of Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to president Droupadi Murmu seeking RN Ravi’s removal as governor over allegedly seditious and communal statements and for failing in his duties. They listed 20 bills that have remained pending since he took over in September 2021.

The memorandum accused Ravi of unabashedly propagating dangerous, divisive, religious rhetoric in public and called it unbecoming of a governor. "His speeches are made with a calculated intent to incite hatred and create communal unrest among the people."

It added Ravi has violated the oath he took to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law and to devote himself to the service and well-being of Tamil Nadu’s people.

"Far from it, he has been instigating communal hatred, and is a threat to the peace and tranquillity..." It added some might even consider his statements seditious.

"...his statements bring or attempt to bring into hatred or contempt or excite or attempt to excite disaffection towards the Government established by law."

"Therefore by his conduct and actions... Ravi has proved that he is unfit to hold the constitutional office of Governor, and therefore he deserves to be sacked immediately."

READ | TN governor trying to please BJP leadership, says DMK-led alliance

The memorandum cited the report of the Sarkaria Commission, set up in 1983 to examine the central-state relationship, about a decline in governors with integrity. It alleged retired bureaucrats faithful to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre were offered the governor’s post as quid pro quo.

READ | DMK, allies urge president Murmu to 'sack' TN governor as ties worsen

"The image of the Governor as merely an agent of the Union sitting in state capitals and desperately seeking an opportunity to run down the state government when it is in the hands of a party opposed to the party ruling at Center will deform our cooperative federalism and destroy our democracy. ...Ravi is a textbook example of this malady."

The SPA, which includes the Congress and the Left parties, have been at loggerheads with Ravi, whose office did not respond to HT’s calls and messages for comments.

The memorandum cited Ravi’s comments that India is dependent on one religion like the rest of the world and called them an affront to Constitution.

"…In the past, the Governor has made similar communal remarks like praising sanatana dharma, communalising the jewel of Tamil literature – the Thirukural and denouncing Dravidian heritage and Tamil pride. These statements have caused deep wounds to the Tamil sentiment and pride."