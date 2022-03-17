Tamil Nadu suicide case: NCPCR to submit documents in sealed cover in SC

The Supreme Court examining an appeal against a CBI probe into the suicide of a minor girl in Tamil Nadu has allowed the national commission for protection of child rights (NCPCR) to submit documents in a sealed cover revealing evidence in support of the allegation that the girl was forced to convert by a Christian institution where she was studying.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khannna and Bela M Trivedi said, “We permit the intervenor – NCPCR to file documents in sealed cover.”

The order came after the NCPCR lawyer Swarupama Chaturvedi informed the apex court that the Commission found a wealth of evidence during its spot enquiry conducted on January 30 and 31 after it received over 3,500 complaints following the death of the 17-year-old girl on January 19.

As the Supreme Court was already examining an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the January 31 Madras high court order to transfer the probe to the CBI, the Commission filed an application to intervene in the proceedings. Last month, the Court had issued notice on the state’s appeal but did not interfere with the CBI probe.

The application said, “The NCPCR feels duty bound to submit findings of its inquiry to assist the Court with its findings and has come to the Court in the hope that no other child would suffer from the similar fate as the child victim and to assist the Court in reaching a fair, just and equitable decision.”

The panel was willing to give to the Court the statements of persons associated with the case in a sealed cover as it was apprehensive that a grave injury and violation of the rights of the child victim had occurred when she was alive which led her towards the decision to take her precious life.

They had interviewed the girl’s family who said that the girl and they were forced to convert by the institution. The NCPCR had also found gaps in the investigation and on its own inquiry found that the institution in question was not a hostel but an orphanage whose license had expired.

Children were staying at the institution illegally and district authorities were unaware of the fact that children were housed in the institution, the panel stated in its application.

While going through the HC order on the last occasion, the top court refused to interfere as it found the reasoning of the HC to be proper. The judgment by the high court noted that police wanted to “suppress” the conversion angle and no fair investigation could be expected after three state ministers issued public statements in support of the institution in question.