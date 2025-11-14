Tarn Taran election result: AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu leads against SAD's Sukhwinder Kaur

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu was leading from the Tarn Taran seat in the Lok Sabha by-elections 2025, results of which will be declared by the evening as the Election Commission of India counts votes. Tarn Taran election result 2025: Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu (ANI/File)

AAP leader Harmeet Singh Sandhu led by over 7,200 votes against his nearest rival, Sukhwinder Kaur of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), according to Election Commission of India (ECI) data at around 11:30 am. Follow by-election results LIVE updates

Sukhwinder Kaur was in the lead in the first three rounds of counting, but was overtaken by Harmeet Singh Sandhu late.

While independent candidate Mandeep Singh was in the third spot, Congress's Karanbir Singh Burj was at the fourth.

The counting of votes for the November 11 bypoll, which saw a voter turnout of 60.95 per cent, began at 8 am, along with the counting of votes for the Bihar assembly elections 2025.

The Tarn Taran by-election was necessitated after it fell vacant due to the demise of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

A total of 15 candidates were in the fray.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place at counting centre set up at the International College of Nursing of Piddi.

The bypoll is being seen as a crucial test for Punjab chief minister and the AAP, which has won five of the six bypolls held in the state since it came to power in March 2022.