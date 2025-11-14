By-election 2025 LIVE updates: ECI to declare results of 8 assembly seats today
By-election 2025 LIVE updates: The Jubilee Hills by-election in Hyderabad is being seen as a prestige battle for all major parties in Telangana — Congress, BRS, and BJP. It was necessitated after sitting BRS lawmaker Maganti Gopinath died on June 8 this year.
By-election 2025 LIVE updates: The Election Commission of India will declare the results of bypolls in eight assembly constituencies across six states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Voting for the seats was held on November 11. Counting will begin at 8 am, alongside the results of the Bihar Assembly elections....Read More
The constituencies where bypolls were conducted include Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam and Nagrota, Mizoram’s Dampa, Rajasthan’s Anta, Jharkhand’s Ghatshila, Telangana’s Jubilee Hills, Odisha’s Nuapada, and Punjab’s Tarn Taran.
Voter turnout in by-elections
According to the ECI, Dampa and Anta recorded voter turnout of 82.34 per cent and 80.32 per cent, respectively. While Nagrota recorded a voter turnout of 75.08 per cent, it was 50.05 per cent in Budgam, 74.63 per cent in Ghatsila, 79.02 per cent in Nuapada, 60.95 per cent in Tarn Taran, and 48.24 per cent in Jubilee Hills.
What caused by-elections in these 8 constituencies?
In most of the eight assembly constituencies, the bypolls were triggered by the death of sitting MLA(s) who represented the seat in the respective assembly. However, in Budgam, it was caused by the resignation of Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah who retained the Ganderbal seat, and in Anta, it was caused by BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena’s disqualification from the state assembly earlier this year due to his conviction and imprisonment for three years for pointing a pistol at a sub-divisional magistrate.
The counting for bypolls held on November 11 will begin at 8 am on Friday, November 14.
