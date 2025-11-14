Bihar election results 2025 LIVE: Election Commission to begin counting of votes at 8 am
Bihar election results 2025 LIVE: While most exit polls have favoured the ruling NDA as the clear winner, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan remains confident of defying the projections and coming to power.
Bihar election results 2025 LIVE: The counting of votes for the 243-seat Bihar assembly elections 2025 will begin at 8 am today. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will release seat-wise updates as counting progresses, and by evening, trends are likely to indicate who out of the top contenders - the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or the Mahagathbandhan - is heading for victory....Read More
While most exit polls have favoured the ruling NDA as the clear winner, the Opposition Mahagathbandhan remains confident of defying the projections and coming to power.
Major players in the ruling NDA are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Meanwhile, the Opposition INDIA bloc consists of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress primarily.
While former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav is the INDIA bloc’s CM face, the ruling NDA has made no such announcement. All eyes are also on Nitish Kumar’s future, with the Opposition long claiming that he may not return as chief minister even if the NDA secures a win.
Poll analyst Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is also in the fray in the election.
Bihar assembly election results | Key points
-Bihar elections counting time: The Election Commission of India will begin counting votes at 8 am, starting with postal ballots, followed by Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). While the official declaration of overall results may not happen today, a clear picture of the likely winner is expected to emerge by evening.
-Bihar elections 2025 majority mark: The simple majority mark in the 243-seat House is 122, meaning a party or an alliance will have to secure a win in at least 122 constituencies to be able to form a government.
-Bihar election key battles: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's bastion Raghopur, the Mahua seat on which his estranged brother is contesting, the Alinagar seat from where BJP has fielded popular folk singer Maithili Thakur and constituencies in the crucial Seemanchal region - including Kishanganj, Purnia, Araria and Katihar - are some of the key battles to watch out in the Bihar assembly elections.
-What exit polls predicted: Days ahead of result day, most pollsters predicted a comfortable win for the NDA, which is projected to restrict Mahagathbandhan below the majority mark. While pollsters like Today's Chanakya, Matrize, P-Marq, Peoples Pulse, and poll diary predicted a landslide win for the NDA, Axis My India projected a narrow victory. While the BJP thumped its chest over the projection, the Mahagathbandhan dismissed them as attempts to create a "psychological impact".
-Bihar voting turnout: Voting for the Bihar assembly elections was held in two phases - November 6 and November 11. The first phase recorded 65.08 per cent polling, while the second logged a record 69.20 per cent, the highest the state has seen in polls held since 1951, according to the EC.
Bihar election results LIVE: Pollsters predict stronger mandate for NDA compared to its 2020 performance
Bihar election news LIVE: The NDA had narrowly retained power with 125 seats in the previous assembly elections in Bihar in 2020, following which Nitish Kumar became Chief Minister. The Opposition Mahagathbandhan won around 110 seats, which is higher than what the pollsters predict for the alliance this time.
Most exit polls have projected around 75 seats for the Mahagathbandhan this time, with at least 133 seats for the ruling NDA. Some pollsters like Matrize and PMarq have even predicted over 142 seats for the ruling alliance, way above the majority mark of 122.
While the BJP welcomed the projections, the Mahagathbandhan dismissed them and remained firm that they would oust the ruling alliance from power in Bihar.
INDIA bloc's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav went on to claim that the exit poll predictions started coming in even before voting for the final phase could end. "While voting was still underway, exit polls began to emerge. We neither live in false optimism nor in misunderstanding. These surveys are brought out merely to create a psychological impact, to put pressure on the officials involved in the election process,” he said.
Bihar election results LIVE: Record voter turnout in 2025, surpassing figures of 2020
Bihar election news LIVE: The 243-member assembly elections witnessed a historic voter turnout of 66.91%. Held in two phases on November 6 and 11, this year’s participation surpassed the turnout recorded in the 2020 elections, and the EC said this was the highest voter turnout recorded in Bihar since 1951. The second phase of the polls saw a higher voter turnout of 68.76%, compared to 65.08% in the first phase.
Alongside a record voter turnout, women in the state participated at notably higher rates than men. In about seven districts, women outvoted men by 14 percentage points, and in 10 other districts by 10 points. Patna was the only district where men recorded a higher turnout (60.05%) than women (57.88%).
Bihar election results LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav, Khesari Lal, Tej Pratap, Samrat Chaudhary among key candidates in fray
Bihar election results LIVE: Key candidates in the fray include RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, the INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial face, contesting from Raghopur against Chanchal Singh of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party; deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai; BJP candidate and folk singer Maithili Thakur from Alinagar; Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav from Mahua; BJP’s Awadhesh Singh from Hajipur; and Congress’s Kamrul Hoda from Kishanganj, who is up against BJP’s Sweety Singh. Besides, popular singer Shatrughan Kumar urf Khesari Lal is also in the fray from the Chapra constituency, fielded against BJP's Chhoti Kumari.
Bihar election results LIVE: Pollsters give clear edge to NDA, predict at least 133 seats
Bihar election results news LIVE: Days ahead of result day, several pollsters, including Matrize, P-Marq, Peoples Pulse, Bhaskar, People's Insight, JVC and poll diary, predicted a landslide win for the NDA, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 122 seats.
A look at what pollsters projected:
- People's Insight - NDA (133-148 seats), INDIA bloc (87-102 seats)
- Matrize - NDA (147-167 seats), INDIA bloc (70-90)
- Dainik Bhaskar - NDA (145-160 seats), INDIA bloc (73-91 seats)
- PMarq - NDA (142-162 seats), INDIA bloc (80-98 seats)
- Chanakya Strategies - NDA (130-138 seats), INDIA bloc (100-108 seats)
However, Axis My India projected a narrow win for the NDA, with 121-141 seats, predicting a tough fight from the INDIA bloc, giving it 98 to 118 seats. Meanwhile, most pollsters predicted only 0-2 seats for Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party.
Bihar election results LIVE: Raghopur, Mahua, Seemanchal region among key Bihar battlefields
Bihar election results LIVE: With results expected soon, a look at some key battlefields in Bihar:
Raghopur: Tejashwi Yadav's bastion from where he is contesting for a third time, and is pitted against the BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav. It was long expected that Prashant Kishor would contest this seat and represent his Jan Suraaj Party, but the poll strategist-turned-politician bowed out of the elections this time.
Mahua: Expelled from the RJD and estranged from his family earlier this year, Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from Mahua on a ticket from his newly formed party, Jan Shakti Janata Dal. The constituency has turned into a family-versus-family battle, with the RJD fielding sitting MLA Mukesh Roshan. Besides, Chirag Paswan's LJP has fielded Sanjay Kumar Singh from Mahua.
Alinagar: Popular folk singer Maithili Thakur is making her electoral debut from Alinagar, where she is fielded against RJD’s Vinod Mishra. Calling herself the “daughter of Mithila,” Thakur was earlier expected to contest from Benipatti in her home district of Madhubani but ultimately received a ticket from Alinagar.
Seemanchal region: This Bihar region comprises some very important seats, like Kishanganj, Purnia, Araria and Katihar. With a sizable Muslim population in the region, parties targeted minority votes throughout their campaign here. Prashant Kishor's JSP made Seemanchal the centrepiece of their campaign, with the leader holding meetings in Araria, Jokihat and Kishanganj. The BJP and Congress have also fielded candidates in Kishanganj and Purnia.
Bihar election results LIVE: Election Commission of India to begin counting of votes at 8 am
Bihar election results LIVE: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin counting of votes for the 243-seat Bihar assembly elections at 8 am and trends are likely to emerge soon after. The ECI will announce results of seats throughout the day, giving us a clear picture by evening on the winner.
The ECI has designated 46 counting centres across 38 districts in the state.
Voting for the Bihar assembly elections took place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11. While 121 seats went to polls in the first phase, voting for the remaining 122 constituencies took place in the second.
The Bihar elections are being seen as a dual contest between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), mainly comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as well as the Janata Dal-United (JD-U)and the Mahagathbandhan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress primarily. Debutant Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) of poll analyst Prashant Kishor, which was being seen as a 'kingmaker', is projected to draw a blank in the high-stakes elections, as per pollsters' analysis.