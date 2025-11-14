Bihar Chunav Results 2025 Live: Track Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav high-stakes battle | 10 points
Bihar Chunav Live Tracker: Early trends show the BJP leading on 67 seats, the RJD ahead on 61, and Jan Suraaj holding two leads, as of 10 am.
Bihar Chunav Results live: The Election Commission of India on Friday began counting votes for the 243-seat Bihar assembly elections with early trends indicating the BJP is ahead on at least 67 seats. The RJD is putting up a close fight too, holding leads on 61 seats, according to the latest trends.
Seat-wise updates are expected through the day as results from the 46 counting centres across 38 districts.
Bihar Chunav Results 2025 Live: 10 points
- Tejashwi Yadav’s faction is ahead on 61 seats, as of 10 am. However, the broader picture looks less encouraging for the Mahagathbandhan alliance, as the NDA collectively leads on oveseats in the initial count.
- Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has maintained surge as it leads on 71 seats, as 10 am.
- Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav trails from Mahua, Chirag Paswan's party candidate leads. LJP candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh is currently leading by over 1,400 votes, as per the ECI data. Tej Pratap is contesting the seat on a ticket from his new outfit, the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD).
- According to early trends on PValue, the Indian National Congress is ahead on six seats – Kutumba, Kishanganj, Kadwa, Hisua, Bikram and Karbigha.
- In Chapra, RJD candidate Shatrughan Yadav – popular Bhojpuri singer-actor Khesari Lal Yadav – is trailing behind the BJP’s Chhoti Kumari. Khesari, who has positioned himself as a strong supporter of Tejashwi Yadav, is facing a setback in the early trends.
- In Begusarai, the Aam Aadmi Party delivered a surprise twist, with its candidate Mira Singh taking an early lead as of 9 am.
- Osama Shahab, the RJD nominee from Raghunathpur and son of late gangster Mohd Shahabuddin, has taken an early lead. In the Siwan region, he is widely recognised for his father’s ‘bahubali’ legacy.
- RJD leader Vishvanath Yadav on Friday voiced strong confidence in the party’s performance, declaring that “Tejashwi's government is coming in Bihar.” Speaking to reporters in Gaya, Yadav said, “There is support from everyone, and there is a feeling of change in Bihar, and Tejashwi's government is coming. When it comes to Gaya, the Gaya district is always lucky for the RJD party. When nobody supported RJD, people of the Gaya district always supported us.”
- The simple majority mark in the 243-seat Bihar assembly stands at 122, which means any party or alliance needs to secure at least 122 seats to form the next government.
- In the days leading up to the results, most pollsters forecast a comfortable victory for the NDA, with projections suggesting the Mahagathbandhan would fall short of the majority mark. Surveys by Today’s Chanakya, Matrize, P-Marq, Peoples Pulse and Poll Diary predicted a sweeping win for the NDA, while Axis My India indicated a closer contest with a narrow advantage for the ruling alliance.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bihar Chunav Results 2025 Live: Track Nitish Kumar vs Tejashwi Yadav high-stakes battle | 10 points
SHARE
Copy