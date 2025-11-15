Bihar election 2025 live updates: After NDA landslide, all eyes on who will be chief minister

Live

Bihar election 2025 live updates: The National Democratic Alliance swept the much-anticipated Bihar assembly polls on Friday, bagging 202 seats in the 243-seat state assembly. While Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the biggest party with 89 seats in its kitty out of the 101 it contested, closely following was its biggest NDA ally, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), which won 85 seats. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) party also put up a stunning show, winning 19 out of the 29 seats that it contested. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal fell from grace having won just 25 seats, as compared to 75 seats in 2020 Bihar assembly polls. Its Mahagathbandhan ally Congress also showed poor performance, with just six seats to its name. Bihar assembly polls | Key Points 2025 Bihar assembly polls were held in two phases — on November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes was done on Friday, November 14.

Two of the biggest NDA allies — BJP and JD(U) — fought on 101 seats each and won 89 and 85 seats respectively.

While BJP increased its seat share from 74 in 2020 to 89 in 2025, it is JD(U) which has made the biggest jump this time, from 45 seats in 2020 to 85 this time.

While Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav retained his bastion Raghopur by defeating BJP's Satish Kumar for the third consecutive term, his party failed to maintain its 2020 performace, and fell from 75 seats to just 25 this year.

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which fielded candidates in most of the assembly constituencies across the state, failed to open its account in 2025 assembly polls despite having portrayed itself as the third alternative.

