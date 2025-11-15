Bihar election 2025 live updates: After NDA landslide, all eyes on who will be chief minister
Bihar election 2025 live updates: The NDA bagged 202 seats in the 243-seat Bihar Asembly, with BJP emerging as the biggest party, followed closely by the JD(U).
Bihar election 2025 live updates: The National Democratic Alliance swept the much-anticipated Bihar assembly polls on Friday, bagging 202 seats in the 243-seat state assembly. While Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the biggest party with 89 seats in its kitty out of the 101 it contested, closely following was its biggest NDA ally, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), which won 85 seats. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) party also put up a stunning show, winning 19 out of the 29 seats that it contested....Read More
Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal fell from grace having won just 25 seats, as compared to 75 seats in 2020 Bihar assembly polls. Its Mahagathbandhan ally Congress also showed poor performance, with just six seats to its name.
Bihar assembly polls | Key Points
- 2025 Bihar assembly polls were held in two phases — on November 6 and November 11. The counting of votes was done on Friday, November 14.
- Two of the biggest NDA allies — BJP and JD(U) — fought on 101 seats each and won 89 and 85 seats respectively.
- While BJP increased its seat share from 74 in 2020 to 89 in 2025, it is JD(U) which has made the biggest jump this time, from 45 seats in 2020 to 85 this time.
- While Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav retained his bastion Raghopur by defeating BJP's Satish Kumar for the third consecutive term, his party failed to maintain its 2020 performace, and fell from 75 seats to just 25 this year.
- Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, which fielded candidates in most of the assembly constituencies across the state, failed to open its account in 2025 assembly polls despite having portrayed itself as the third alternative.
Bihar election 2025 live updates: Which party had the highest vote share?
Despite its loss in the Assembly elections in Bihar, the Rashtriya Janata Dal had the highest vote share among parties, 2.92 per cent more than the BJP and 3.75 per cent more than JD(U). The RJD got 23 per cent votes, followed by the BJP, which got 20.08 per cent, and JD(U) at 19.25 per cent.
Bihar election 2025 live updates: What did the Congress say on the poll results?
The Congress party, which was able to secure just six seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, has echoed the ‘vote chori’ claim following the poll results.
“Without doubt the election results in Bihar reflect vote chori on a gigantic scale - masterminded by the PM, the HM, and the Election Commission,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X. Ramesh added that the party had renewed its “resolve to continue with even greater strength…campaign to protect the Constitution and save our democracy.”
Bihar election 2025 live updates: What was among the key reasons for NDA's poll win?
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who is likely to take oath for another term as CM, had launched initiatives like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, which might have led to women voters voting for the NDA. Under the scheme, ₹10,000 was given o over 1.20 crore women in Bihar.
Bihar election 2025 live updates: Which party emerged as the single-largest?
With the NDA securing 202 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 89 seats. The BJP was closely followed by the JD(U). Other allies of the NDA coalition, including Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S), also registered high strike rates in the Assembly elections in Bihar.
Bihar election 2025 live updates: Bihar voted to strengthen hands of PM Modi, for development, says HD Kumaraswamy
Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) MP H D Kumaraswamy, after the NDA victory in Bihar elections, said the state had voted “to strengthen the hands of the Prime Minister and the development of Bihar.”
“We have election results under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Several leaders came together in the NDA, including our Home Minister, Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, JDU leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, and Jitan Ram Manjhi. All are working hard together,” Kumaraswamy said while speaking to ANI news agency.
Bihar election 2025 live updates: Chirag Paswan accuses Mahagathbandhan of ‘provocative politics’
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has accused the Mahagathbandhan of “provocative politics”, highlighting their charges on the EVMs and Election Commission.
“.. Finding fault with every issue, blaming EVMs, and blaming officials. If they spent as much time on their own assessment as they do on finding fault, then Congress and RJD would likely achieve something better... No Bihari tolerates personal comments that go below the limits...” ANI news agency quoted Paswan as saying.
“.. Yesterday, they stated that an atmosphere similar to that of Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka will be created in India. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi repeatedly says that Gen Z should play their role. This is provocative politics...” he said, adding that the Mahagathbandhan had faced losses due to this repeatedly.
Bihar election 2025 live updates: 28 sitting ministers from NDA secure wins in their constituencies
The National Democratic Alliance swept Bihar, bagging 202 in the 243-seat state assembly. 28 sitting ministers from the NDA secured wins in their respective constituencies, ANI news agency reported, with the exception of one minister.
According to the Election Commission, among the NDA parties, the BJP won 89 seats, followed by the JD(U) with 85, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) with 19, the Hindustan Awam Morcha with 5, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha with 4.