'Abused, hit with chappal': Rohini Acharya vs Tejashwi as Lalu Yadav family feud explodes over Bihar poll disaster

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, on Saturday spoke for the first time after announcing her decision to quit politics and sever ties with her family, alleging that she was “thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit with a chappal,” reported news agency ANI. Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya accuses Tejashwi Yadav's camp of ‘throwing her out’ after quitting politics(PTI)

Speaking to reporters at Patna airport, she alleged that she had been pushed out by key members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leadership. “I don't have a family. You should go and ask Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Rameez. They are the ones who threw me out of the family,” she said.

The daughter of the RJD supremo, who once caught the spotlight for donating a kidney to her father, said, “The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you name Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit with a chappal (slipper),” ANI quoted her as saying.

Acharya is a doctor by profession and married to a Singapore-based businessman. She announced her exit from politics and estrangement from her family in a post on her X handle. “I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family…This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do…and I am taking all the blame,” she wrote.

Reports suggest Acharya was unhappy with Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Alam, the two leaders she named in the post and later to reporters at airport.

Sanjay Yadav, a Rajya Sabha MP from the RJD, is considered one of her brother Tejashwi Yadav’s closest aides, while Rameez Alam, an old friend of Tejashwi, comes from a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, according to news agency PTI.

By publicly “disowning” her family, Acharya has highlighted deeper rifts within the RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s family, coming months after her brother Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from both the party and the family over a personal controversy.

Her shocking announcement came a day after the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan alliance faced a massive setback in the Bihar elections.

Among the Mahagathbandhan parties, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) secured 25 seats, while the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) won two seats. The Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) managed one seat each.

Meanwhile, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 89 seats, closely followed by its ally Janata Dal (United) with 85 seats. Other allies of the ruling coalition also performed strongly.