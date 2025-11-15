'Daughter who saved Lalu Yadav's life...': JD(U) leader after Rohini Acharya's shocker

The Janata Dal (United) said the decision of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya to quit politics and disown family was made out of “pain”. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with his wife and party leader Rabri Devi and their daughter Rohini Acharya (ANI/File)

Rohini Acharya, an MBBS doctor by profession, announced on Saturday that she is quitting politics and disowning her family, a day after her party and the Mahagathbandh alliance it is part of put up a poor show in the Bihar assembly elections 2025.

Announcing her decision through a post on X, Rohini Acharya also named two people - Sanjay Yadav and Rameez.

JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar, reacting to the news, said Rohini Acharya, “who saved the life of Lalu Yadav” is now saying “in pain” that she is quitting party and disowning family.

"It is a big question on Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi?”, Neeraj said.

Neeraj Kumar was referencing to the Acharya donating a kidney to her father a few years ago.

BJP leader Ram Kripal Yadav said this is her family matter, adding that the feud is happening in front of everyone, and all are witnessing it.

Lalu Yadav in May this year had announced he was expelling his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the RJD for six years and removing him from the family. This happened after Tej Pratap Yadav, on his Facebook page, was seen with a woman who the caption referred to as his ‘partner’.

It was speculated that she was "unhappy" over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Prasad, from the party. However, during the assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi.

BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal said on Saturday it is unfortunate that Lalu Yadav's family is falling apart.

"We have heard that she (Rohini Acharya) even donated her kidney to Lalu Prasad Yadav. It is unfortunate that Lalu Yadav’s family is falling apart. A family should stay united," he said, speaking to news agency PTI.

Rohini Acharya had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Lok Sabha polls from Saran.