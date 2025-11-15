Who are Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, named by RJD's Rohini Acharya in post about quitting politics, family?

Rohini Acharya, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter, announced on Saturday that she is quitting politics and disowning her family. She also named two people - Sanjay Yadav and Rameez - in the social media post, announcing her decision. Rohini Acharya wrote on X on Saturday she is quitting politics and disowning her family(X/@RohiniAcharya2)

A day after a poor show in Bihar assembly elections, RJD president Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini Acharya on Saturday announced that she was "quitting politics" and severed ties with the family.

“I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family," Rohini Acharya wrote in a post on X on Saturday.

She added in the post that this is what “Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked” her “to do”.

"…and I am taking all the blame," she wrote in her post.

Who are Sanjay Yadav and Rameez?

Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and reportedly one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav, the son and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Rameez is said to be Tejashwi’s old friend who hails from a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, reported PTI news agency.

It was not clear from Rohini Acharya’s post what exactly Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had said to her. The two were not available for comments either.

Rohini Acharya, had recently hit headlines for donating a kidney to her father a few years ago, had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Lok Sabha polls from Saran.

Her announcement comes a day after the RJD and Congress-led Mahagathbandhan lost the Bihar assembly elections to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the JD(U) by managing to win just 35 of the 243 seats. NDA won 202.

In May this year, Lalu Yadav expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the RJD for six years and also removed him from the family, a development that comes after Tej Pratap Yadav, on his Facebook page, was seen with a woman who the caption referred to as his ‘partner’.

There were speculation that Rohini Acharya was unhappy with the decision Tej Pratap Yadav's expulsion.