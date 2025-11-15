After poll rout, Lalu Yadav's family dispute grows: Daughter Rohini Acharya's big announcement

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, on Saturday announced that she is quitting politics and disowning her family, a day after the party suffered a rout in the Bihar assembly election 2025, managing to win just 25 seats. RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rohini Acharya Yadav, during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', in Saran district, Bihar.(AICC/ File)

Why Rohini Acharya quit politics, family

She said that she is quitting politics and severing ties with the family on the advice of Sanjay Yadav and Rameez.

“I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family …This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame,” she wrote in a post on social media platform X.

Who are Sanjay Yadav & Rameez, named by Rohini?

Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav, the son and heir apparent of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

Rameez Alam is said to be Tejashwi’s old friend who hails from a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, news agency PTI reported.

After Tej Pratap, now daughter Rohini

This comes just a day after the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA in the Bihar polls. Lalu Yadav had earlier expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party and the family over a social media post.

After his expulsion, the former minister launched a new political platform under the banner of ‘Team Tej Pratap Yadav’. He went on to form the Janshakti Janata Dal, which contested the election independently and also fielded a candidate against Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur. But the party drew a blank across the state, and Tej Pratap himself lost from the Mahua seat, which he had won in 2015.

When Rohini Acharya contested polls

It was speculated that Rohini Acharya, who had herself contested and lost the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Saran, was "unhappy" over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the party. However, during the assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi Yadav.

She is a medical graduate who settled down with her husband and children in Singapore. Rohini earned immense respect after donating a kidney to her father and remains a prominent voice within the RJD camp.