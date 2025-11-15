Why Tejashwi Yadav's sister Rohini Acharya quit politics, disowned family after Bihar drubbing

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya, elder sister of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, announced on Saturday that she was quitting politics and her family, naming two people she is speculated to have a problem with. During the Bihar assembly elections, Rohini Acharya was seen campaigning for Tejashwi Yadav and the Mahagathbandhan.(PTI File)

Her announcement of quitting politics and family comes just a day after the assembly poll results, in which the family-led party was routed by the ruling NDA, managing just 25 seats in a House of 243.

Acharya, who is a doctor by qualification and married to a Singapore-based businessman, made the announcement in a post on her X handle.“I am quitting politics and I am disowning my family…This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do…and I am taking all the blame," she wrote in her post.

It is speculated that she was not happy with Sanjay Yadav and Rameez Alam, the two people she named in her post. Sanjay Yadav is ta Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and one of the most trusted aides of her brother Tejashwi Yadav. Rameez Alam is reportedly Tejashwi’s old friend, hailing from a political family in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, as per PTI.

It was not clear from Acharya’s post what exactly Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had said to her.

It was also speculated that she was "unhappy" over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, from the party. When Tej Pratap floated his own party before the Bihar polls, Rohini Acharya showed her support for her brother through a social media post.

“May you achieve all the success and happiness in the world, and continue to shine brightly, my brother. Tons of good wishes, love, and blessings,” she had written on X.

During the assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi.

Who is Rohini Acharya?

Rohini Acharya is one of the children of RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi.

Acharya was in the news for donating a kidney to her father a few years ago. She had also entered electoral politics and had unsuccessfully contested last year’s Lok Sabha polls from Bihar’s Saran against BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy.

She also campaigned extensively for RJD and Tejashwi Yadav in the recently concluded Bihar assembly election.