Day after Bihar win, BJP suspends ex-union minister RK Singh for 'anti-party' activities

In a strongly-worded letter to the former Arrah MP, the Bihar BJP said that his activities were against the party and constituted as indiscipline.
Bihar’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Saturday suspended former union minister R K Singh and BJP MLC Ashok Agarwal from the party for their anti-party activities.
The official letter stated that the action was taken to maintain discipline within the organisation adding that it was necessary due to their continued cross-party rhetoric. Both the leaders have been asked to clarify their stand within a week.
This development comes a day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the majority with a thumping victory in Bihar.
According to people aware of the developments in the BJP, this action against Singh, a former BJP MP from Ara, has been taken after receiving complaints of his involvement in anti-party activities during and around the election campaign.
Singh had been making serious allegations against its party leaders, the above people said.
Meanwhile, Agarwal’s son had contested from Katihar on a Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) ticket.