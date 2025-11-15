Search
Sat, Nov 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Day after Bihar win, BJP suspends ex-union minister RK Singh for 'anti-party' activities

ByVijay Swaroop
Updated on: Nov 15, 2025 01:49 pm IST

In a strongly-worded letter to the former Arrah MP, the Bihar BJP said that his activities were against the party and constituted as indiscipline.

Bihar’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Saturday suspended former union minister R K Singh and BJP MLC Ashok Agarwal from the party for their anti-party activities.

The Bihar BJP has suspended ex-union minister RK Singh from the party(PTI/Representative)
The Bihar BJP has suspended ex-union minister RK Singh from the party(PTI/Representative)

The official letter stated that the action was taken to maintain discipline within the organisation adding that it was necessary due to their continued cross-party rhetoric. Both the leaders have been asked to clarify their stand within a week.

Follow live updates on Bihar election results here.

This development comes a day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the majority with a thumping victory in Bihar.

According to people aware of the developments in the BJP, this action against Singh, a former BJP MP from Ara, has been taken after receiving complaints of his involvement in anti-party activities during and around the election campaign.

Singh had been making serious allegations against its party leaders, the above people said.

Meanwhile, Agarwal’s son had contested from Katihar on a Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) ticket.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Day after Bihar win, BJP suspends ex-union minister RK Singh for 'anti-party' activities
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On