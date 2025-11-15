Day after Bihar win, BJP suspends ex-union minister RK Singh for 'anti-party' activities

Bihar’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Saturday suspended former union minister R K Singh and BJP MLC Ashok Agarwal from the party for their anti-party activities. The Bihar BJP has suspended ex-union minister RK Singh from the party(PTI/Representative)

The official letter stated that the action was taken to maintain discipline within the organisation adding that it was necessary due to their continued cross-party rhetoric. Both the leaders have been asked to clarify their stand within a week.

This development comes a day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the majority with a thumping victory in Bihar.

According to people aware of the developments in the BJP, this action against Singh, a former BJP MP from Ara, has been taken after receiving complaints of his involvement in anti-party activities during and around the election campaign.

Singh had been making serious allegations against its party leaders, the above people said.

Meanwhile, Agarwal’s son had contested from Katihar on a Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) ticket.