Tech benefits must reach all to eliminate inequalities: PM Modi at G7 session

NEW DELHI: The world community must ensure the benefits of technology reach all sections of society to eliminate inequalities and lay the foundation of an inclusive society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday. PM Modi said India has considered it its responsibility to put the priorities and concerns of countries of the Global South on the world stage (X/narendramodi/)

Participating in an outreach session of the G7 Summit in Italy that focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and energy, Modi said India will work with all countries to make AI transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible. India, as a founding member and lead chair of the Global Partnership for AI, is promoting cooperation among all countries, he said.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

India is among 12 countries and five international organisations invited by Italy, the host of the G7 Summit, to join the outreach session. Given the focus on AI and energy, Modi highlighted the four principles – availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability – that guide India’s approach towards energy.

Describing the 21st century as an era of technology, Modi said that “technology gives the courage to take man to the moon” but also creates challenges such as cyber security. “Together, we must ensure that the benefits of technology reach all sections of society...help eliminate social inequalities, and expand human strengths instead of limiting them,” he said, speaking in Hindi.

PM Modi underscored the need to end monopoly in technology. “We must make technology creative, not destructive. Only then will we be able to lay the foundation of an inclusive society,” he added.

Pointing to India’s human-centric approach, he said it was among the first few countries to frame a national strategy for AI, which was the basis for the launch of the “AI Mission”. The mantra of this mission is “AI for All” and India is promoting cooperation among all countries as the lead chair of the Global Partnership for AI.

India stressed the importance of international governance in AI during its G20 presidency last year and it will continue to work with all countries in future to make AI transparent, fair, secure, accessible and responsible, Modi said.

He added that India was the first country to fulfil all its commitments under COP ahead of schedule and was making every effort to fulfil its commitment to achieve “Net Zero” by 2070, he said. Besides starting “Mission LiFE” or Lifestyle For Environment, India launched the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (One tree in the name of the mother) on June 5, the World Environment Day. “Everyone loves their mother. With this feeling, we want to make tree plantation a mass movement with a personal touch and global responsibility. I urge all of you to join it,” he said.

While referring to the recent election to the European Parliament and upcoming polls in some other countries, Modi highlighted the magnitude of the Indian election, which featured more than 2,600 political parties, more than one million polling booths, more than five million electronic voting machines, 15 million polling staff, and 640 million voters exercising their franchise.

“The entire electoral process has been made fair and transparent by the ubiquitous use of technology...This was the biggest festival of democracy in the world and the history of humanity… And it is my good fortune that the people of India have given me the opportunity to serve them for the third consecutive time,” he said.

Pointing to his plans to build a developed India by 2047, Modi said the commitment that no section of society is left behind is also important in international cooperation.

“The countries of the Global South are bearing the brunt of global uncertainties and tensions. India has considered it its responsibility to put the priorities and concerns of the countries of the Global South on the world stage,” he said.

In these efforts, India has given high priority to Africa and has been contributing to the socio-economic development, stability and security of all countries in Africa.

Modi also thanked Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni for inviting him to the summit and extended best wishes to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his birthday.