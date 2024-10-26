Telangana man electrocuted after touching mobile charging wire while sleeping
The victim is survived by his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old Telangana resident was electrocuted in his sleep after he came in contact with a live wire that he had kept near his bed to charge his mobile phone.
According to India Today, the incident took place on October 25. The victim, Maloth Anil, extended a live wire near his bed to charge his mobile phone and went to sleep.
While sleeping, he came in contact with the wire that he had placed and received a severe shock. Anil was rushed to a nearby private hospital and later referred to a government facility, where he died during treatment.
He is survived by his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, reported India Today.
Also Read | 17-year-old electrocuted at packed Kalkaji temple in Delhi
In a similar incident, a 24-year-old man lost his life in a fatal electrocution while attempting to charge his phone in western Bengaluru. The deceased, identified as Srinivas, was a native of Bidar.
According to police officials investigating the matter, Srinivas received a fatal electric shock while plugging in his smartphone. His two roommates were present and witnessed the tragic event, immediately rushing him to a nearby hospital. Despite their prompt action, doctors pronounced Srinivas dead upon arrival, the report added.
Also Read | Delhi’s shocking truth: Exposed wires, rains, and the apathy that follows
It is suspected that his hands were wet at the time, exacerbating the risk of electrocution.
In Noida, a 25-year-old driver was allegedly electrocuted to death after his truck’s rear door came in touch with a power transformer when he opened it to unload goods outside a sweets and snacks manufacturing company in Sector 68 locality.
“The deceased was identified as Arjeet Singh, a resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. He worked as a truck driver at a transport company in Noida,” Dhruv Bhusan Dubey, station house officer, Phase 3, said.
Singh suffered extensive burn injuries and electricity supply in the area was snapped.