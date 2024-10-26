Telangana man electrocuted after touching mobile charging wire while sleeping

In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old Telangana resident was electrocuted in his sleep after he came in contact with a live wire that he had kept near his bed to charge his mobile phone. Image for representation.

According to India Today, the incident took place on October 25. The victim, Maloth Anil, extended a live wire near his bed to charge his mobile phone and went to sleep.

While sleeping, he came in contact with the wire that he had placed and received a severe shock. Anil was rushed to a nearby private hospital and later referred to a government facility, where he died during treatment.

He is survived by his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, reported India Today.

In a similar incident, a 24-year-old man lost his life in a fatal electrocution while attempting to charge his phone in western Bengaluru. The deceased, identified as Srinivas, was a native of Bidar.

According to police officials investigating the matter, Srinivas received a fatal electric shock while plugging in his smartphone. His two roommates were present and witnessed the tragic event, immediately rushing him to a nearby hospital. Despite their prompt action, doctors pronounced Srinivas dead upon arrival, the report added.

It is suspected that his hands were wet at the time, exacerbating the risk of electrocution.

In Noida, a 25-year-old driver was allegedly electrocuted to death after his truck’s rear door came in touch with a power transformer when he opened it to unload goods outside a sweets and snacks manufacturing company in Sector 68 locality.

“The deceased was identified as Arjeet Singh, a resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. He worked as a truck driver at a transport company in Noida,” Dhruv Bhusan Dubey, station house officer, Phase 3, said.

Singh suffered extensive burn injuries and electricity supply in the area was snapped.