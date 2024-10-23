Man electrocuted to death after truck door touches power transformer

A 25-year-old driver was allegedly electrocuted to death after his truck’s rear door came in touch with a power transformer when he opened it to unload goods outside a sweets and snacks manufacturing company in Noida’s Sector 68 locality on Monday night, said police. Locals ran to rescue the man, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. (Representational image)

“The deceased was identified as Arjeet Singh, a resident of Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh. He worked as a truck driver at a transport company in Noida,” Dhruv Bhusan Dubey, station house officer, Phase 3, said.

“On Monday around 7pm, Singh had come to Sector 68. After parking the vehicle near an electric transformer, he came behind the truck and opened the rear door. The upper part of the metal door touched the transformer and Singh suffered a high voltage electric shock,” said Dubey.

Singh suffered extensive burn injuries and electricity supply in the area was snapped. “Upon hearing a loud blast from the transformer, locals ran to rescue the man, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment,” said Dubey.

Police were alerted about the incident from the hospital and the deceased’s post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday, said police, adding that no complaint in this regard has been received yet and further investigation is underway.