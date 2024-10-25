Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Telangana minister asked to delete post on KTR, Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce

ByHT News Desk
Oct 25, 2024 03:25 PM IST

BRS leader KTR highlighted that this is not the first time Konda Surekha has indulged in such defamatory actions.

A Telangana court ruled on Friday state minister Konda Surekha must remove her social media posts linking BRS working president KT Rama Rao to the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya called the leader's claims "absolutely ridiculous."
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya called the leader's claims "absolutely ridiculous."

The order came when the civil court in Hyderabad was hearing a petition from KTR, who has filed a defamation suit against the minister for 100 crore.

READ | Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over terror attacks in J&K: ‘NDA govt's policies failed'

Surekha, who holds Telangana's for forest and environment portfolio, sparked a controversy earlier this month when she alleged on social media that KT Rama Rao, commonly known as KTR, was the reason behind Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce in 2021.

KTR files defamation suit

KTR sought criminal action against Surekha, citing that the claims were baseless and had no merit. The BRS leader issued a legal notice to Konda Surekha, demanding a public apology for her defamatory statements.

Despite KTR's notice, Konda Surekha did not retract her comments, which led to legal escalation.

READ | MP: Woman on picnic with husband allegedly gangraped by 5 men in Rewa; 100 rounded up

KTR, in his plea, emphasised that such actions cannot go unchecked, as they not only cause personal damage but also undermine reputation, the release said.

The BRS leader highlighted that this is not the first time Konda Surekha has indulged in such defamatory actions. He reminded the court that Surekha had previously been reprimanded by the Election Commission for similar baseless remarks.

Her repeated violations of decorum, he argued, reflect a deliberate attempt to harm his reputation through a pattern of malicious behaviour.

What are the allegations against KTR?

Surekha in her post alleged that KTR, a former minister, tapped the phones of actresses and blackmailed them. In this connection, she said he was behind the divorce of the actors.

"It is KT Rama Rao because of whom (actress) Samantha's divorce happened... He was a minister at that time and used to tap the phones of the actresses and then find their weaknesses to blackmail them... He used to make them drug addicts and then do this... Everyone knows this, Samantha, Naga Chaitanya, his family -- everybody is aware that such a thing happened," the leader said in a post.

READ | Why Delhi high court called Wikipedia editing function ‘dangerous’

Both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya called the leader's claims "absolutely ridiculous" and asked the minister to be "responsible and respectful of individuals' privacy."

Surekha apologises for her remarks?

Telangana minister Surekha apologised for her remarks on Naga Chaitanya-Samantha divorce after facing massive backlash on the controversy. She called it an “unexpected slip of the tongue.”

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //