Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over terror attacks in J&K: ‘NDA govt's policies failed'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday criticised the Narendra Modi government over the spate of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)

In a post on X in Hindi, Gandhi alleged that the NDA government's policies have failed to establish security and peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The news of the cowardly attack on an army vehicle in Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir, resulting in the martyrdom of our brave soldiers, is extremely saddening. Two porters also lost their lives in the attack. I pay homage to the martyrs and express my deep condolences to all the bereaved families,” Gandhi wrote.

“The policies of the NDA government at the center have completely failed to establish security and peace in Jammu & Kashmir. Contrary to their claims, the reality is that the region continues to live under the shadow of terror activities, attacks on our soldiers, and targeted killings of civilians,” he added.

The Congress MP further said that the BJP-led central government must take immediate responsibility and restore peace in the Valley as soon as possible and ensure the safety of both military personnel and civilians.

Terror attacks in J&K



Two soldiers and two civilians were killed after terrorists ambushed army vehicles in the Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday.

According to officials, a convoy carrying personnel of a Rashtriya Rifles unit and civilian porters was moving to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range when terrorists opened fire on two army trucks at Botapathri, roughly 6km from the tourist hub of Gulmarg.

Thursday’s ambush was the latest in a string of terror attacks in J&K after its first elected government since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 was sworn last week.

Just a few hours before the attack on the army vehicle in Gulmarg, terrorists shot a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring him severely.

On October 24, seven people, including six non-local labourers and a local doctor, were killed in Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The brutal terror attack took place when terrorists opened fire at the victims at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site.

On October 18, a labourer from Bihar was shot by terrorists in the Shopian district. His bullet-riddled body was found in the Wachi area of Zainapora, lying in a field.

In another attack, the bullet-riddled body of a territorial army soldier was found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on October 9. The soldier, identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhath, was abducted along with one of his colleagues who managed to escape the terrorists.