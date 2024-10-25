19 killed in 15 days: Rise in terror attacks since Jammu and Kashmir assembly election

A string of terror attacks unleased on Jammu and Kashmir over the last two weeks have claimed over a dozen lives, disrupting the peace in the union territory after the much-anticipated results of the assembly elections. Over the last two weeks, Jammu and Kashmir has been struck by seven terror attacks, with the most recent one being on October 24 evening in Gulmarg which claimed four lives. Jammu and Kashmir was struck by 7 back-to-back terror attacks in last 15 days.(Rahi Kapoor)

On Thursday evening, a terror attack targeted an army vehicle just a few kilometers from the tourist hotspot in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Two Army officers and two civilian porters died in the attack, while several others were left injured and rushed to the hospital.

Security forces immediately launched a massive search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gulmarg near the site of the attack, sealing all travel routes surrounding the area.

Just a few hours before the attack on the army vehicle in Gulmarg, terrorists shot an labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring him severely.

The attack took place just four days after seven people, including six non local labourors and a local doctor, were killed in Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The brutal terror attack took place on October 20 when terrorists opened fire at them victims at the Z-Morh tunnel construction site.

On October 18, a labourer from Bihar was shot by terrorists in the Shopian district. The man was shot nearly a dozen times, and the bullet-riddled body was found in the Wachi area of Zainapora, lying in a field.

In another attack, the bullet-riddled body of a territorial army soldier was found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on October 9. The soldier, identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhath, was abducted along with one of his colleagues who managed to escape the terrorists.

Earlier this year, terrorists attacked the house of a Village Development Committee (VDC) Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri in the middle of a firefight with security forces. One terrorist was killed in the encounter.

In July, five soldiers were killed in the Kathua district after terrorists hurled a grenade and opened fire at two army vehicles. The attack took place on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountainous, and the Indian Army retaliated by firing 5000 rounds at the attacking terrorists.