2 soldiers among 4 killed in terror attack on army trucks in Jammu and Kashmir

Two soldiers and two civilians were killed after terrorists ambushed army vehicles in the Baramulla district of Jammu & Kashmir on Thursday, officials aware of the matter said — the latest in a spate of terror strikes that have roiled the UT since the conclusion of assembly elections. Security personnel cordon off the area after a terrorist attack in Ganderbal district on Monday. (PTI)

According to officials, a convoy carrying personnel of a Rashtriya Rifles unit and civilian porters was moving to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range when terrorists opened fire on two army trucks at Botapathri, roughly 6km from the tourist hub of Gulmarg. It was not immediately known how many vehicles were part of the convoy or the number of soldiers and porters each truck was carrying.

“A brief firefight took place between Indian Army and terrorists in general area Butapathri, Baramulla. During the firefight two soldiers and two porters have suffered injuries and have been evacuated for medical care,” the Srinagar-based Chinar corps said in a series of posts.

Officials familiar with the matter said that the wounded soldiers and civilian porters succumbed to their injuries. They added that another soldier and civilian porter were critically injured. The identities of the deceased and the injured were not immediately known.

Thursday’s ambush was the latest in a string of terror attacks in J&K after its first elected government since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 was sworn last week. On Sunday, seven people were killed when terrorists opened fire on a construction site camp in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. On October 18, Ashok Chauhan, a 37-year-old migrant labourer from Bihar was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Shopian district.

The attacks have ruptured the fragile peace maintained in J&K during the polling cycle and renewed security concerns in a region embroiled in gunfights throughout the year.

“This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern. I condemn this [Thursday’s] attack in the strongest possible terms & send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives. I also pray that injured make a complete & swift recovery,” chief minister Ombar Abdullah said in a post on X.

This year, nine personnel and 15 civilians have died in terror attacks in Kashmir. Security forces have killed 21 terrorists in the Valley in the same period. In Jammu, 13 security personnel and 11 civilians have died in separate extremist attacks, with security forces gunning down six terrorists in the region.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Omar called upon home minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi, during which the security situation in J&K was discussed, people aware of the matter said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condemned Thursday’s ambush. “Shocked & deeply saddened by the militant attack on an army convoy in Baramulla in which a civilian porter has been killed. Condemn it unequivocally & pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers,” Mufti said in a post on X.

People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone criticised the “senseless act” of terror. “The increase in terror attacks after an elected government is in place highlights the disdain and contempt that these terror elements have for democratically elected governments. There is a significant spurt after elections. My thoughts with the families of those who lost their lives. May they rest in peace,” he said.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari said such acts of terror harm the well-being of the people and deepen their suffering.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the porter who lost his life in today’s Gulmarg attack. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers. Such acts of terror harm the well-being of the people and deepen their suffering. I strongly condemn this senseless violence,” he said.