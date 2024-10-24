Menu Explore
J&K: Army vehicle attacked near Gulmarg's Botapathri, 2 soldiers injured

ByHT News Desk
Oct 24, 2024 08:21 PM IST

This comes just hours after terrorists shot at and injured a labourer in the Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district.

An Indian army vehicle was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Thursday evening, injuring 2 soldiers.

Indian army vehicle attacked in Gulmarg. (PTI Photo)
Indian army vehicle attacked in Gulmarg. (PTI Photo)

Terrorists opened fire on the vehicle at Botapathri area, PTI reported, citing unidentified officials.

This attack comes just hours after terrorists shot at and injured a labourer in the Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district.

The injured labourer has been identified as Pritam Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Security personnel reached the area after receiving information about the incident. This was the third attack on non-local labourers in Kashmir in the past week.

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti sounds alarm: ‘Non-locals being pressured to leave Kashmir’

Earlier in the day, several political leaders condemned the terror attacks in the Kashmir valley since the formation of the new government and urged it to take decisive steps to prevent such incidents and ensure the security of migrant workers.

On October 20, a doctor and six construction workers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district.

J&K CM Omar Abdullah in Delhi


The attack was reported at the time when the newly-elected Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah reached New Delhi to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abdullah handed over to him a resolution seeking early restoration of statehood to the union territory.

Also Read | ‘Dreams shattered’: Son of doctor killed in Kashmir terror attack

The meeting lasted over 30 minutes during which Abdullah discussed various issues related to Jammu and Kashmir, including the present security situation and development works. He also presented a traditional Kashmiri shawl to the prime minister, PTI reported, citing unidentified officials.

Earlier in the day, Abdullah met Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and Union minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
