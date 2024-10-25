MP: Woman on picnic with husband allegedly gangraped by 5 men in Rewa; 100 rounded up
Five unidentified persons have been booked under rape charges by the Madhya Pradesh police
A young woman was allegedly raped by five men in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, while she was out for a picnic with her husband, officials told news agency PTI on Friday.
The police also rounded up more than 100 people while investigating the sensitive case.
Also Read: MP: 6th grader sent back home due to non-payment of fees, goes missing
The alleged gang rape was committed on Monday at a picnic spot in Gurh tehsil, according to police officials.
In a telephonic conversation, Rewa headquarters deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Himali Pathak told PTI, “The woman got married recently. She and her husband are in the age group of 19-20 and are still in college.”
Also Read: Madhya Pradesh: IAS officer flags ‘noise pollution’ from loudspeakers at temples, Hindu outfit demands her apology
DSP Pathak said the police have rounded up more than 100 people as part of their probe and were being especially careful to avoid disclosing the survivor’s identity.
Also Read: Priest Baba Balaknath gives woman drug-laced 'prasad', rapes her, records video: Report
The couple approached the Gurh tehsil police station around 1.30 pm on Tuesday. “The FSL staff (forensic science laboratory) and I rushed to the spot. The medical test of the survivor was conducted and an FIR was registered the same day at 7 pm,” the DSP said.
According to the woman's testimony, she and her husband had a fight near a fountain, about 2 km from a famous temple in the Gurh industrial area. The woman stated that she was sexually assaulted by five people near the fountain, one of whom had tattoos on his hand and chest.
The crime took place just 20 km away from the district police headquarters, an official told PTI.
“No one has been arrested so far. We have rounded up more than 100 people and suspects. Our investigation is underway,” said DSP Pathak.
She added that five unidentified persons have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for gang rape and other charges.