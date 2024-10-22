Madhya Pradesh: IAS officer flags ‘noise pollution’ from loudspeakers at temples, Hindu outfit demands her apology

After an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in Madhya Pradesh flagged noise pollution caused by loudspeakers installed on temples, a Hindu outfit has demanded an apology from her, reported news agency PTI. Representative image: An IAS officer criticised noise pollution coming from temples, causing controversy with Hindu outfits

IAS officer Shailbala Martin sparked a row after responding to a tagged post on X which was about noise pollution caused by DJ music being played outside mosques.

Martin replied to the post saying, “And the loudspeakers installed on temples, which spread noise pollution through speakers far and wide in many streets, which keep playing till midnight. They do not disturb anyone?”

Her post ruffled feathers with a Bhopal-based right wing organisation, Sanskriti Bachao Manch, taking offence. They asked Martin to desist from making such comments which could hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

"She should not be involved in such a controversy. The Sanskriti Bachao Manch opposes her comments," said Chandrashekhar Tiwari, the chief of the organisation. Tiwari added that in temples, chanting and ‘aartis’ were performed in a melodious manner without shouting.

Tiwari also warned Martin to react responsibly and apologise to Hindus. He requested chief minister Mohan Yadav to interrogate the IAS officer's intentions as well.

He said, “Martin says DJs and people in processions go and shout slogans (in front of mosques). Tell me when stones were pelted at a Muharram procession? Has any unruly act taken place in front of a mosque? But you see, stones are pelted at Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti processions, and garba (folk dance performed during Navratri).”

Senior Congress leader KK Mishra said that after taking his oath last December, CM Yadav had issued an order that was about controlling noise pollution.

He added, "Shailbala Martin is a government officer. The chief minister should react to her opinion."

Leaders of the ruling BJP have not reacted to the controversy yet.