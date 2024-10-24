MP: 6th grader sent back home due to non-payment of fees, goes missing

In Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, a 6th-grade student of a private school has gone missing after the school administration sent him back home due to unpaid fees. The incident was reported to the Beohari police station in Madhya Pradesh. (HT Photo)

The incident was reported to the Beohari police station, and a search has been launched to find the student, news agency ANI reported.

"A student studying in a private school located in Beohari in class 6th went to school yesterday (October 23) but the school management returned him from the school over unpaid fees. They had informed the family to deposit the fees but it was due over several months as a result of which the management returned the student," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Diwan told ANI.

According to the kid's mother, the child went to his school, located in Beohari town in the district but the management asked him to go back to his home as his fees were not paid. The student left the school premises but never reached home.

When the child did not get back long after the school timings, his mother went to enquire about his son to the school and came to know that the management returned him in the morning itself.

Following this, the woman looked for his son in nearby locations but to no avail. The mother later registered a missing report.

'Could not pay fees because...': Missing kid's mother

The mother of the missing student, Asha Chaturvedi, explained that her husband, who works as a laborer in Mumbai, had not been home for several months, which was why they had not been able to pay the school fees.

She had requested more time from the school management to make the payment.

School management on the incident

The school management stated that they had repeatedly asked the family to pay the fees, which had been pending for several months, and as a result, they sent the student home.

The police further said that the school management had also filed an application to the police station.